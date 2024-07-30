On July 30, 2024, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,825 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 80,922 shares of the company.

Steel Dynamics Inc, a prominent player in the steel production and metals recycling industries, manufactures and sells steel products, including hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams, and shapes. The company also produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Over the past year, Gabriel Shaheen has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 5,888 shares. Notably, there have been no purchases of shares by the insider during this period. The broader trend within the company also reflects a similar pattern, with a total of 8 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics Inc were trading at $129.78 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $20.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.36, which is lower than both the industry median of 15.4 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $102.06, indicating that with a current price of $129.78, Steel Dynamics Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by Director Gabriel Shaheen provides an insight into the insider activity at Steel Dynamics Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales over the past year.

