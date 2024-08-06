Bank OZK Takes Center Stage in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Fund managed by Bruce Berkowitz releases quarterly portfolio

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • The fund boosted its position in Bank OZK.
  • It also trimmed its holding in Berkshire Hathaway.
Insight into Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Strategic Moves in Q2 2024

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024. The fund is known for its strategic focus on generating current income and preserving capital through a concentrated portfolio of cash-distributing securities. These include a diverse range of assets from corporate and government debt to equity securities across both U.S. and international markets.

1818376183667126272.png

Significant Increase in Bank OZK Holdings

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has notably increased its investment in Bank OZK (OZK, Financial), adding 163,100 shares. This adjustment has expanded the total holding to 363,500 shares, marking an 81.39% increase in share count. This move has a substantial 7.28% impact on the current portfolio, with the total value of the investment reaching $15,223,380.

Reduction in Berkshire Hathaway Holdings

The fund also made a significant reduction in its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), cutting down by 8,800 shares. This represents a 25% decrease in shares, impacting the portfolio by -4.07%. During the quarter, the stock traded at an average price of $408.37 and has seen a return of 11.09% over the past three months and 23.58% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Concentration

As of the second quarter of 2024, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 5 stocks. The top holdings were 61.87% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 16.22% in Bank OZK (OZK, Financial), 11.65% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B), 8.05% in WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial), and 2.21% in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in the Energy and Financial Services sectors, reflecting a strategic focus on these industries.

1818376263224684544.png

1818376336817942528.png

This detailed overview of the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent portfolio adjustments provides valuable insights into Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy, particularly his increased confidence in Bank OZK and adjusted stance on Berkshire Hathaway. Investors and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these moves play out in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
