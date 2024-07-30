On July 30, 2024, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company that provides investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. The company operates through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions.

Performance Overview

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) reported second-quarter 2024 net income available to common shareholders of $201 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $154 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the same period last year. After-tax adjusted operating earnings were $223 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $243 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The results reflect the benefit of diversified revenue streams, with fee-based revenue growth offsetting lower underwriting gains.

Key Financial Achievements

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) generated and returned approximately $0.2 billion of capital in the second quarter of 2024, including $174 million in share repurchases and $40 million in common stock dividends. The board of directors has authorized an increase to the common stock dividend of $0.05, or 12.5%, to $0.45 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

"During the quarter, we executed on our strategic priorities, centered on the growing needs of employers, employees, and intermediaries, which has enabled us to advance our growth plans and create positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders," said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial.

Segment Performance

Wealth Solutions: Pre-tax adjusted operating earnings for Wealth Solutions were $214 million, up from $174 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to fee-based revenue growth benefiting from both equity market appreciation and stable fee margins, as well as lower administrative expenses. Total client assets as of June 30, 2024, were $581 billion, up 12% compared with June 30, 2023.

Health Solutions: Pre-tax adjusted operating earnings for Health Solutions were $60 million, down from $124 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily attributable to lower Stop Loss net underwriting gains. However, annualized in-force premiums and fees grew 16% to $3.9 billion compared with the prior-year period.

Investment Management: Pre-tax adjusted operating earnings for Investment Management were $50 million, consistent with the prior-year period. Higher net revenues due to positive capital markets and strong business momentum were offset by higher administrative expenses. The segment had net inflows of $4.8 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Statements Summary

Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Net investment income $518 million $545 million Fee income $517 million $474 million Premiums $790 million $677 million Total revenues $2,033 million $1,871 million Total benefits and expenses $(1,757) million $(1,608) million Net income available to common shareholders $201 million $154 million

Analysis

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the second quarter of 2024, with strong fee-based revenue growth offsetting lower underwriting gains. The company's focus on returning capital to shareholders and maintaining a strong capital position is evident from the substantial share repurchases and dividend increases. Despite challenges in the Health Solutions segment, the overall performance remains robust, driven by the Wealth Solutions and Investment Management segments.

For more detailed financial information, visit Voya Financial Inc's investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

