CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03, Revenue of $232.6 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $232.6 million, up by 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $230.16 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $21.4 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $97.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 76%, an improvement from 72% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $36.2 million, down from $55.0 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generates revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services, with a significant presence in the United States and China.

Performance Overview

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) reported total revenue of $232.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $230.16 million. This represents a 10% increase from $211.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company's GAAP net income was $21.4 million, a significant turnaround from a GAAP net loss of $97.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $56.2 million, compared to $47.8 million in the previous year.

1818384955932307456.png

Financial Achievements

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross profit of $177.3 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, up from 72% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $182.1 million, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, compared to 77% in the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $95.8 million, reflecting an 18% year-over-year growth.

“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 10% year-over-year revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our solid performance in the first half of 2024 reinforces our confidence in our durable business model, multisided network, and customer-focused innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $232.6 million $211.7 million
GAAP Gross Profit $177.3 million $152.6 million
Adjusted Gross Profit $182.1 million $162.0 million
GAAP Net Income $21.4 million $(97.3) million
Adjusted Net Income $56.2 million $47.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $95.8 million $80.9 million

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) had $237.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $780.0 million in total debt. The company generated $51.8 million in cash from operating activities and had a free cash flow of $36.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $69.6 million and $55.0 million, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Business Highlights

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) launched CCC® Build Sheets, a new solution designed to streamline the repair process by providing collision repairers with detailed vehicle specifications based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The company also expanded its network, adding over 600 collision repair facilities in 2024 year-to-date, bringing the total to over 30,000 repair facilities on the CCC platform.

Analysis

The strong financial performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) in the second quarter of 2024 underscores the company's robust business model and its ability to innovate and meet customer needs. The significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability, coupled with the successful launch of new solutions and expansion of its network, positions CCCS well for continued growth in the property and casualty insurance economy.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.