On July 30, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generates revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services, with a significant presence in the United States and China.

Performance Overview

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) reported total revenue of $232.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $230.16 million. This represents a 10% increase from $211.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company's GAAP net income was $21.4 million, a significant turnaround from a GAAP net loss of $97.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $56.2 million, compared to $47.8 million in the previous year.

Financial Achievements

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross profit of $177.3 million, representing a gross margin of 76%, up from 72% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $182.1 million, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, compared to 77% in the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $95.8 million, reflecting an 18% year-over-year growth.

“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 10% year-over-year revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our solid performance in the first half of 2024 reinforces our confidence in our durable business model, multisided network, and customer-focused innovation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenue $232.6 million $211.7 million GAAP Gross Profit $177.3 million $152.6 million Adjusted Gross Profit $182.1 million $162.0 million GAAP Net Income $21.4 million $(97.3) million Adjusted Net Income $56.2 million $47.8 million Adjusted EBITDA $95.8 million $80.9 million

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) had $237.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $780.0 million in total debt. The company generated $51.8 million in cash from operating activities and had a free cash flow of $36.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $69.6 million and $55.0 million, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Business Highlights

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) launched CCC® Build Sheets, a new solution designed to streamline the repair process by providing collision repairers with detailed vehicle specifications based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The company also expanded its network, adding over 600 collision repair facilities in 2024 year-to-date, bringing the total to over 30,000 repair facilities on the CCC platform.

Analysis

The strong financial performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) in the second quarter of 2024 underscores the company's robust business model and its ability to innovate and meet customer needs. The significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability, coupled with the successful launch of new solutions and expansion of its network, positions CCCS well for continued growth in the property and casualty insurance economy.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc for further details.