Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $174.1M, GAAP EPS Loss Improves to $(0.07)

Revenue Growth and Improved Cash Flow Highlight Strong Performance

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $174.1 million, up by 20% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $169.01 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(20.2) million, an improvement from $(35.7) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.07) per share, compared to $(0.12) per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $32.8 million, a significant increase from $18.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.02 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

1818385348003262464.png

Performance Overview

Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) reported total revenue of $174.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $169.01 million. This represents a 20% growth compared to the same quarter last year. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $(0.07) per share, which is an improvement from the $(0.12) per share loss in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.08, up from $0.07 in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.1 million, compared to $11.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.3 million, up from $19.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free cash flow increased to $32.8 million from $18.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $1.02 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Key Metrics and Business Highlights

Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) reported several key metrics and business highlights:

  • The number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 21,744, a 14% increase year-over-year.
  • Net dollar retention rate was 106%, consistent with the previous quarter but slightly down from 108% in Q2 2023.
  • Significant customer acquisitions included Kayak, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and San Diego Unified School District.
  • Launched a new data center in the UAE, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
  • Completed the acquisition of Device42 on June 6, 2024, enhancing IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $174.1 million $145.1 million
GAAP Loss from Operations $(43.8) million $(43.3) million
Non-GAAP Income from Operations $13.1 million $11.7 million
GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.07) $(0.12)
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share $0.08 $0.07

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) reported strong liquidity with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.02 billion. The company also showed a significant increase in free cash flow, which is crucial for sustaining operations and funding future growth initiatives.

Analysis

Freshworks Inc (FRSH, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth and improved cash flow, indicating strong operational performance. The company's ability to attract high-value customers and expand its product offerings through strategic acquisitions like Device42 positions it well for future growth. However, the consistent GAAP losses highlight the need for continued focus on cost management and profitability.

“Freshworks delivered a solid Q2, growing revenue to $174.1 million with a free cash flow margin of 19%,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO & President of Freshworks. “Our results reflect our increasing financial discipline and our ability to meet the needs of customers with our AI-powered solutions. With clear strategic priorities in place, we are well positioned to seize the massive opportunity in front of us.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Freshworks Inc for further details.

