What To Expect From Mastercard Inc(MA) Q2 2024 Earnings

Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on July 31, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $6,847.98 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $3.51 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $27,839.65 million and the earnings are expected to be $14.11 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for Mastercard Inc(MA) have declined from $28,113.62 million to $27,839.65 million for the full year 2024 and from $31,637.93 million to $31,299.19 million for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Earnings estimates for Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) have declined from $14.40 per share to $14.11 per share for the full year 2024 and from $16.74 per share to $16.60 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Mastercard Inc(MA)'s actual revenue was $6,348 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $6,338.72 million by 0.15%. Mastercard Inc(MA)'s actual earnings were $3.22 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $3.225 per share by -0.16%. After releasing the results, Mastercard Inc(MA) was down by -2.02% in one day.

Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 37 analysts, the average target price for Mastercard Inc(MA) is $513.62 with a high estimate of $615 and a low estimate of $453.34. The average target implies an upside of 14.79% from the current price of $447.45.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial) in one year is $539.09, suggesting an [upside / downside] of 20.48% from the current price of $447.45.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 40 brokerage firms, Mastercard Inc(MA, Financial)'s average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

