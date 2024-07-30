Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $309.4M Revenue and $14.6M Net Income

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Locations and Gaming Terminals

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved record revenues of $309.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $301.33 million.
  • Net Income: Reported net income of $14.6 million for Q2 2024, marking a 46.1% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached a record Adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million for Q2 2024, up by 6.5% year-over-year.
  • Locations and Terminals: Ended Q2 2024 with 4,034 locations and 25,757 gaming terminals, reflecting increases of 4.7% and 5.7% respectively compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net Debt: Concluded Q2 2024 with $311 million of net debt, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased approximately $9.2 million of Class A-1 common stock during Q2 2024.
  • Acquisition Announcement: Announced the acquisition of Fairmount Holdings, expected to close in Q4 2024, expanding the company's footprint in the gaming sector.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming operator in the United States, engaged in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals. The company offers products to various establishments, including restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, and more. The majority of its revenue is generated from net gaming activities.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Accel Entertainment Inc reported record revenues of $309.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $301.33 million. This represents a 5.7% increase compared to Q2 2023. The company also achieved a net income of $14.6 million, a significant 46.3% increase from the previous year.

1818386071940132864.png

Key financial metrics from the earnings report include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%)
Total Net Revenues $309.4 million $292.6 million 5.7%
Net Income $14.6 million $9.98 million 46.3%
Adjusted EBITDA $49.7 million $46.6 million 6.7%
Net Debt $311 million $285 million 9.1%

Operational Achievements and Challenges

Accel Entertainment Inc ended Q2 2024 with 4,034 locations, a 4.7% increase compared to Q2 2023, and 25,757 gaming terminals, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. The company also announced the acquisition of Fairmount Holdings, the owner of the FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing in Collinsville, Illinois, expected to close in Q4 2024.

"I am happy to report that we delivered another record-setting quarter, continuing to demonstrate the strength of our local, convenience-based gaming model," said Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

From the income statement, Accel Entertainment Inc reported an operating income of $22.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to $29.2 million in Q2 2023. Income before income tax expense was $18.5 million, up from $16.1 million in the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $49.7 million, a 6.7% increase from Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Accel Entertainment Inc ended Q2 2024 with $311 million of net debt, a 9.1% increase compared to Q2 2023. The company repurchased approximately $9.2 million of Accel Class A-1 common stock during the quarter.

Performance Analysis

Accel Entertainment Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights the effectiveness of its local, convenience-based gaming model. The increase in locations and gaming terminals, along with the acquisition of Fairmount Holdings, positions the company for continued growth. However, the rise in net debt and the challenges of integrating new acquisitions may pose risks that investors should monitor closely.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Accel Entertainment Inc for further details.

