A10 Networks Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.18, Revenue Misses at $60.1 Million

Revenue Decline Amid Market Volatility, Strong Profitability Maintained

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $60.1 million, fell short of estimates of $63.68 million and down from $65.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $9.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 80.0%, slightly up from 79.5% in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong operational execution.
  • Shareholder Returns: $16.3 million returned to investors through share repurchases and dividends, including repurchasing 844 thousand shares at an average price of $19.32 per share.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on September 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, A10 Networks Inc (ATEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a mixed performance with revenue falling short of estimates but earnings per share (EPS) surpassing expectations.

Company Overview

A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enable companies to improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic IT and network infrastructures. Its portfolio includes solutions like Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Threat Protection System, and intelligent management tools like Harmony Controller. The company generates key revenue from the Americas, with additional contributions from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, A10 Networks Inc reported:

  • Revenue of $60.1 million, down from $65.8 million in Q2 2023, missing the analyst estimate of $63.68 million.
  • GAAP net income of $9.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $13.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.16 per share.

1818386112650047488.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue decline, A10 Networks Inc maintained strong profitability:

  • GAAP gross margin of 80.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 80.9%.
  • Operating expenses of $40.1 million, slightly up from $40.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Income from operations of $7.9 million, down from $12.3 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, A10 Networks Inc reported:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $77.5 million, down from $97.2 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total assets of $397.2 million, up from $389.8 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total liabilities of $182.8 million, slightly up from $181.9 million at the end of 2023.

Shareholder Returns

The company returned $16.3 million to investors through share repurchases and dividends:

  • Repurchased 844 thousand shares at an average price of $14.02 per share, totaling $11.8 million.
  • Paid $4.5 million in cash dividends during the quarter.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on September 3, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

Management Commentary

“Consistent with our prior comments and expectations, the North American service provider market remains volatile, impacting our quarter-to-quarter visibility,” commented Dhrupad Trivedi, A10 Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While elongated sales cycles have slowed service provider revenue, we continue to believe that we have not lost those customer opportunities to competitors or cancellations, and demand for our security-led solutions remains robust. The Enterprise segment continues to grow in line with our stated strategy. During the second quarter, Enterprise revenue increased 25% and year-to-date, Enterprise revenue was up 7%.”

Analysis

A10 Networks Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights the challenges posed by market volatility, particularly in the North American service provider segment. Despite a decline in revenue, the company managed to maintain strong profitability, underscoring the resilience of its business model. The growth in the Enterprise segment and continued investment in research and development signal a strategic focus on long-term growth opportunities, particularly in AI-driven markets.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from A10 Networks Inc for further details.

