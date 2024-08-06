Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $364.9M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Analyst Projections

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $364.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $350.06 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $15.6 million or $0.41 per diluted share, up from $5.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 35.0%, slightly down from 35.4% in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $6.9 million in cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter.
  • Quarterly Dividends: Paid $3.8 million in quarterly dividends.
Article's Main Image

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a global leader in precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions, serves various industries including semiconductor, flat panel display, and solar panel markets.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS, Financial) reported revenue of $364.9 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $350.06 million. This marks a sequential increase from $327.5 million in Q1 2024 but a decline from $415.5 million in Q2 2023. The company's GAAP net income from continuing operations was $15.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.33. Non-GAAP net income was $32.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

1818386490359705600.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Advanced Energy's performance highlights its ability to adapt and grow despite market fluctuations. The company experienced sequential revenue growth in three of its four markets, driven by its efforts to integrate differentiated technologies into leading-edge systems. However, the year-over-year decline in revenue and net income indicates ongoing challenges in the market.

“Second quarter financial results exceeded expectations, with sequential revenue growth in three of our four markets,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “We continue to work intensively with our customers to incorporate AE’s differentiated technologies into leading-edge systems. These efforts, together with the execution of our manufacturing consolidation plan, are expected to drive meaningful market share gains and profitability improvement as our markets recover.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $364.9 million $327.5 million $415.5 million
GAAP Net Income $15.6 million $5.8 million $27.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $32.0 million $21.9 million $41.9 million
GAAP EPS $0.41 $0.15 $0.73
Non-GAAP EPS $0.85 $0.58 $1.11

Income Statement Highlights

Advanced Energy's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $127.7 million, with a gross margin of 35.0%. Operating expenses totaled $114.8 million, resulting in an operating income of $13.0 million. The company generated $6.9 million in cash flow from continuing operations and paid $3.8 million in quarterly dividends.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Advanced Energy reported total assets of $2.54 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $986.1 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.38 billion, and stockholders' equity was $1.17 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $14.9 million for the first half of 2024.

Future Outlook

Advanced Energy provided guidance for Q3 2024, with expected revenue of $370 million +/- $20 million. The company anticipates GAAP EPS from continuing operations to be ($0.10) +/- $0.25 and non-GAAP EPS to be $0.90 +/- $0.25. The company continues to focus on its manufacturing consolidation initiatives, which are expected to drive future profitability and market share gains.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Advanced Energy Industries Inc for further details.

