Denny's Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $115.9M Misses Expectations

Revenue Falls Short of Analyst Estimates, EPS Aligns with Projections

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $115.9 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $118.98 million and down from $116.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Same-Restaurant Sales: Domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales decreased by 0.6%, with a 0.4% decline at domestic franchised restaurants and a 2.6% decline at company restaurants.
  • Operating Income: $9.1 million, down from $14.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Store Openings: Four new restaurants opened, including one Keke's company location.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.3 million, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to manage costs and investments.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Denny's Corp (DENN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 26, 2024. Denny's Corp, one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, reported mixed results, with revenue falling short of analyst estimates while earnings per share (EPS) met expectations.

Company Overview

Denny's Corp operates the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands, offering a variety of food items including pancakes, appetizers, soups, sandwiches, salads, breakfast melts, and omelets. The company generates revenue from food and beverage sales and from royalties, advertising revenue, and other fees from franchised restaurants.

Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, Denny's Corp reported total operating revenue of $115.9 million, slightly below the $118.98 million estimated by analysts. This represents a decrease from $116.9 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced challenges with a 0.6% decline in domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales, including a 0.4% drop at domestic franchised restaurants and a 2.6% decline at company-operated restaurants.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue shortfall, Denny's Corp achieved an EPS of $0.07, below the analyst estimate of $0.15. The company reported a net income of $3.6 million, down from $8.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $6.9 million, or $0.13 per share.

1818386551026118656.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenue $115.9 million $116.9 million
Operating Income $9.1 million $14.9 million
Net Income $3.6 million $8.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $20.3 million $22.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 26, 2024, Denny's Corp reported total assets of $459.9 million, slightly down from $464.8 million at the end of 2023. The company ended the quarter with $267.4 million in total debt, including $257.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.2 million, down from $4.9 million at the end of 2023.

Commentary and Analysis

"I am very pleased that for the second quarter in a row Denny's outperformed BBI Family Dining same-restaurant sales, and Keke's continued to close the gap in Florida all while navigating a very competitive environment," stated Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer.

Despite the challenges, Denny's Corp remains confident in its strategies and initiatives. The company opened four new restaurants during the quarter, including one Keke's company location, and completed its first remodel test at a high-volume Keke's corporate location.

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, Denny's Corp has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting the current consumer and economic environment. The company expects domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales to range between -1% and 1%, and plans to open 30 to 40 new restaurants, including 12 to 16 new Keke's locations. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $83 million and $87 million.

For further details on Denny's Corp's Q2 2024 earnings, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Denny's Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.