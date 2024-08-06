Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.66 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.17 Billion Misses

Public Storage (PSA) released its 8-K filing on July 30, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Net Income: $468.4 million or $2.66 per diluted share, compared to $528.3 million or $3.00 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: $1.17 billion, up from $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, but fell short of the estimated $1.18 billion.
  • Core FFO: $4.23 per diluted share, slightly below the $4.28 per share reported in the same period last year.
  • Same Store Direct Net Operating Income Margin: Achieved 79.3%, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $200 million of common shares at an average price of $275 per share.
  • Acquisitions and Developments: Acquired two self-storage facilities for $22 million and opened two newly developed facilities, adding 0.4 million net rentable square feet at a cost of $84.9 million.
  • Debt Issuance: Issued €150 million of senior notes at a fixed rate of 4.080% and completed a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes.
Article's Main Image

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the U.S., with over 3,000 facilities across 40 states and approximately 218 million square feet of rentable space. The company also has interests in the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage and operates a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business.

Performance Overview

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) reported net income allocable to common shareholders of $2.66 per diluted share for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.61. However, the company reported revenue of $1,173.21 million, slightly below the estimated $1,179.83 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income allocable to common shareholders was $5.26 per diluted share, compared to $5.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization expenses and higher interest expenses.

1818388945772376064.png

Key Financial Achievements

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones during the quarter:

  • Reported core FFO allocable to common shareholders of $4.23 per diluted share.
  • Repurchased $200 million of common shares at an average price of $275 per share.
  • Acquired two self-storage facilities for $22.0 million and opened two newly developed facilities, adding 0.4 million net rentable square feet at a cost of $84.9 million.
  • Issued €150 million of senior notes and completed a public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Income Allocable to Common Shareholders $468.4 million $528.3 million -11.3%
Core FFO per Diluted Share $4.23 $4.28 -1.2%
Revenue $1,173.21 million $1,119.77 million 4.8%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with significant liquidity. The company issued €150 million of senior notes and completed a public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Operational Metrics

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Same Store Facilities reported a 1.0% decrease in revenues and a 0.9% increase in the cost of operations compared to the same period in 2023. The Non-Same Store Facilities saw a $39.5 million increase in net operating income, driven by acquisitions and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Commentary

"The Public Storage team is executing well on our strategic initiatives, including enhancing our operating efficiencies, achieving industry-leading margins, and delivering record property development volumes," said Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a competitive market, with strong earnings per share and strategic share repurchases reflecting confidence in its long-term outlook. However, the slight revenue miss and increased expenses highlight the challenges posed by industry-wide competition and rising costs.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Public Storage for further details.

