Unum Group Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.05 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.73 Billion

Net Income and Adjusted Operating Income Surpass Expectations

Summary
  • Net Income: $389.5 million ($2.05 per diluted common share) for Q2 2024, compared to $392.9 million ($1.98 per diluted common share) in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Premium income increased by 5.5% to $1,730.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to $1,641.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $411.4 million ($2.16 per diluted common share) in Q2 2024, up from $408.8 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: New $1 billion share repurchase authorization effective August 1, 2024, with $179.8 million of shares repurchased in Q2 2024.
  • Book Value: Book value per common share increased to $55.63 as of June 30, 2024, up 18.2% from $47.06 as of June 30, 2023.
  • Segment Performance: Unum US segment reported a 4.2% increase in adjusted operating income to $357.5 million in Q2 2024, driven by a 5.5% rise in premium income.
  • Outlook: Full-year 2024 after-tax adjusted operating earnings per share outlook increased to 10% to 15% growth, reflecting strong performance in the first half of the year.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Unum Group (UNM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting net income of $389.5 million ($2.05 per diluted common share) and after-tax adjusted operating income of $411.4 million ($2.16 per diluted common share). These results surpass the analyst estimates of $1.94 earnings per share and $3,233.89 million in revenue.

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

1818388975690346496.png

Performance and Challenges

Unum Group's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust operational capabilities and strategic growth initiatives. The company reported a 5.4% growth in core operations premium on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong margins across its business segments. However, challenges such as a decrease in net investment income in certain segments and fluctuations in benefit ratios indicate areas that require ongoing attention.

Financial Achievements

Unum Group's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported a book value per common share of $55.63, an 18.2% increase over the year-ago quarter. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), the book value per common share was $70.76, up 9.4% from the previous year. Additionally, Unum Group announced a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization effective August 1, 2024, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Segment Performance

Unum US, the largest segment, reported adjusted operating income of $357.5 million, a 4.2% increase from the previous year. Premium income for this segment rose by 5.5% to $1,730.9 million. The group life and accidental death and dismemberment line of business saw a significant 72.7% increase in adjusted operating income to $89.1 million.

Unum International reported adjusted operating income of $42.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, despite a 10.1% increase in premium income. The Colonial Life segment reported a modest 1.2% increase in adjusted operating income to $116.9 million, with premium income rising by 3.6%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $389.5 million $392.9 million
Adjusted Operating Income $411.4 million $408.8 million
Book Value per Share $55.63 $47.06
Book Value per Share (Excluding AOCI) $70.76 $64.66

Analysis

Unum Group's Q2 2024 performance underscores its resilience and strategic focus on growth. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and deliver strong financial results across its segments is a testament to its robust business model and effective management. The new share repurchase authorization and increased full-year outlook for after-tax adjusted operating earnings per share further highlight Unum Group's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

