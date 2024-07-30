Landstar System Inc (LSTR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.48 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.225 Billion Misses Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.225 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.248 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.48, surpassing estimates of $1.46.
  • Gross Profit: $120 million, down from $140 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $52.6 million, compared to $66.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Income: $68.1 million, down from $88 million year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 316,000 shares bought back at a cost of $57 million.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised by 9% to $0.36 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting second-quarter earnings for 2024. The company, a leading agent-based asset-light third-party logistics provider, announced earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.46. However, revenue came in at $1.225 billion, slightly below the estimated $1.248 billion.

1818389004329054208.png

Company Overview

Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) focuses on domestic truck brokerage, which constitutes 90% of its revenue. The company operates through a network of independent business capacity owners (BCOs) and third-party broker-carriers. Additionally, it offers intermodal, global air and ocean forwarding, and warehousing services. Landstar also provides insurance programs to its captive owner-operators, maintaining a strong reputation for industry-leading execution and operating profitability.

Performance and Challenges

Despite a challenging freight transportation environment, Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) managed to achieve a sequential revenue increase for the first time since Q2 2022. The company reported a 5% sequential growth in revenue, a significant milestone after seven consecutive quarters of decline. However, year-over-year comparisons show a decline in total revenue from $1.374 billion in Q2 2023 to $1.225 billion in Q2 2024.

“The Landstar network of independent business owners performed admirably in a challenging freight transportation environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro.

Financial Achievements

Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) continues to return capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends. In Q2 2024, the company repurchased approximately 316,000 shares at an aggregate cost of $57 million. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, a 9% increase over the previous quarters.

Income Statement Highlights

2Q 2024 2Q 2023
Revenue $1,225,005 $1,373,857
Gross Profit $119,996 $139,706
Variable Contribution $175,131 $198,182
Operating Income $68,059 $87,950
EPS $1.48 $1.85

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) maintains a robust balance sheet with cash and short-term investments totaling approximately $504 million as of June 29, 2024. The company's return on average shareholders' equity stands at 22%, and return on invested capital is 20%. These metrics underscore the company's efficient capital management and strong financial health.

Analysis

While Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) faced a year-over-year revenue decline, the company’s ability to exceed EPS estimates and achieve sequential revenue growth is noteworthy. The increase in quarterly dividends and ongoing share repurchase program reflect confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder value. However, the decline in truck transportation revenue and load volumes indicates ongoing challenges in the freight transportation market.

Overall, Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) demonstrates resilience and strategic financial management, positioning itself well for future growth despite current market headwinds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Landstar System Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.