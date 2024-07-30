O-I Glass Inc (OI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.7 Billion Falls Short

Gradually Improving Demand Amid Soft Macro Conditions

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.7 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.784 billion, reflecting a 2% decrease in average selling prices and a 4.5% decline in sales volume.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36 per share, down from $0.69 per share in the prior year period.
  • Segment Operating Profit: $233 million, a significant decrease from $326 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Net Interest Expense: Reduced to $87 million from $118 million in the prior year period, reflecting lower refinancing charges.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Revised to $50-$100 million, down from the previous range of $100-$150 million, due to softer demand and inventory control efforts.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. O-I Glass, the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles, reported financial results that fell short of analyst expectations. The company generates 70% of its revenue from outside the United States, with a significant presence in Europe, North America, and Brazil. Beer remains the primary end market for O-I's glass bottles, which are also used for wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food.

1818389578478940160.png

Performance and Challenges

O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) reported net earnings attributable to the company of $0.36 per share (diluted) for Q2 2024, down from $0.69 per share (diluted) in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.44 per share (diluted), compared to $0.88 per share (diluted) in Q2 2023. The company faced a decline in net sales to $1.7 billion, a decrease from $1.9 billion in the prior year period. This decline was driven by 2% lower average selling prices, a 4.5% decline in sales volume (in tons), and slightly unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) achieved a segment operating profit of $233 million in Q2 2024, down from $326 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported lower retained corporate and other costs of $32 million, compared to $54 million in the prior year period, due to reduced corporate spending and management incentives. Net interest expense decreased to $87 million from $118 million, reflecting lower refinancing charges.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.7 billion $1.9 billion
Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.36 $0.69
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.44 $0.88
Segment Operating Profit $233 million $326 million

CEO Commentary

"It is a privilege to be O-I’s new CEO. I have spent my career serving the food and beverage industries across the world. I have always appreciated the role of glass packaging in food safety and brand building. O-I does more than make glass. We help our customers create millions of moments of enjoyment for countless consumers every day. Having served on O-I’s Board of Directors since 2015 and named CEO in May, I see a clear path to make O-I a more valuable company by being safer, more competitive and closer to our customers," said Gordon Hardie, O-I Glass CEO.

Analysis and Outlook

O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) has adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect softer than expected demand and rapid inventory control efforts. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for FY24 to be between $1.00 and $1.25, down from the previous estimate of $1.50 to $2.00. Free cash flow is projected to be between $50 million and $100 million, reflecting changes in business outlook and anticipated restructuring activities.

O-I Glass Inc (OI, Financial) continues to face challenges from sluggish consumer consumption and inventory management practices. However, the company anticipates year-over-year sales volume growth in the second half of 2024 and stronger future earnings as it implements its "Fit To Win" program aimed at increasing competitiveness and value creation.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from O-I Glass Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.