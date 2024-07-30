Powell Industries Inc (POWL) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $3.79, Revenue of $288 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Market Demand

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $288 million, up by 50% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $222.18 million.
  • Gross Profit: $82 million, or 28.4% of revenue, compared to $42.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the prior period.
  • Net Income: $46 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the prior period.
  • New Orders: $356 million, spread broadly across key end markets, with significant contributions from the Electric Utility and Petrochemical sectors.
  • Backlog: Remained steady at $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: Totaled $374 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and more. These products are utilized in various sectors such as oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

1818389689846099968.png

Key Financial Highlights

For the third quarter ended June 30, 2024, Powell Industries Inc reported:

  • Revenues of $288 million, a 50% increase from the prior period.
  • Gross profit of $82 million, or 28.4% of revenue.
  • Net income of $46 million, or $3.79 per diluted share.
  • New orders totaling $356 million.
  • Backlog remaining at $1.3 billion.
  • Cash and short-term investments totaling $374 million.

Performance Analysis

Powell Industries Inc's revenue of $288 million significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $222.18 million, reflecting a 50% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by strong performance across multiple sectors, particularly the Oil and Gas sector, which saw a 56% increase to $114.3 million, and the Petrochemical sector, which surged 158% to $56.8 million. The Electric Utility sector also contributed with a 30% increase in revenues to $57.0 million.

Gross profit improved by 92% to $81.7 million, or 28.4% of revenue, compared to $42.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the prior period. This increase was attributed to higher volume levels across Powell's manufacturing facilities, favorable volume leverage, strong project execution, and improved factory efficiencies.

Financial Achievements

Net income for the quarter was $46.2 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the prior period. This substantial increase in net income highlights Powell Industries Inc's ability to capitalize on market opportunities and execute its strategic initiatives effectively.

Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Powell’s fiscal third quarter results reflect strong execution across Powell and further validates our strategy as well as our unique market position as an integrator of complex, engineered-to-order electrical solutions. Revenues in the quarter were 50% higher than the prior period, driven by strength across nearly all of the market sectors we serve.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Revenues $288.2 million $192.4 million
Gross Profit $81.7 million $42.7 million
Net Income $46.2 million $18.5 million
Cash and Short-term Investments $374 million $279 million

Powell Industries Inc's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets of $868.9 million and stockholders' equity of $436.7 million as of June 30, 2024. The company's strong liquidity position, with $374 million in cash and short-term investments, provides a solid foundation for future growth and investment opportunities.

Conclusion

Powell Industries Inc's third-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrate the company's strong market position and effective execution of its strategic initiatives. With revenues and net income significantly exceeding analyst estimates, Powell Industries Inc is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and capitalize on opportunities in its key markets.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Powell Industries Inc for further details.

