Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $99.7M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS $(0.01)

Sequential Margin Improvement and Raised Guidance Highlight Q2 Performance

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $99.7 million, exceeded estimates of $95.70 million, representing a 9.7% decline year-over-year but an 11.5% increase quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.01), a significant decline from $0.18 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $(0.4) million, a 108.2% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.3 million, a 20.1% increase year-over-year, driven by operational efficiencies and legal expense recovery.
  • Free Cash Flow: $6.2 million, a decline of $4.0 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Guidance Update: Raised full-year 2024 guidance with Adjusted EPS now expected to be between $0.90 and $1.00, and Free Cash Flow between $24 million and $27 million.
On July 30, 2024, Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Luxfer Holdings PLC is a manufacturer industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. It focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies to help create a safe, clean, and energy-efficient world. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense, first response and healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. It focuses on product lines related to magnesium alloys, zirconium chemicals, and carbon composites. Its segments are Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and Graphic Arts. It generates the majority of its revenue from Elektron and as well as Gas Cylinders.

Performance Overview

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) reported GAAP net sales of $99.7 million for Q2 2024, a 9.7% decline year-over-year but an 11.5% increase quarter-over-quarter. The company achieved sequential adjusted margin improvement for the past two quarters through operational efficiencies. Notably, Luxfer recognized a $5.1 million recovery of legal expenses this quarter, contributing to its profitability.

Despite the year-over-year decline in sales, the company raised its 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market recovery. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $47 million and $50 million, with adjusted EPS projected to range from $0.90 to $1.00, and free cash flow between $24 million and $27 million.

Financial Achievements

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) reported adjusted net income (excluding Graphic Arts) of $10.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Excluding the legal expense recovery, adjusted net income was $6.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding Graphic Arts) increased to $17.3 million from $14.4 million in the previous year, despite a $5.1 million negative impact from volume/mix and a $0.3 million negative impact from foreign exchange. The positive impact from higher prices, net cost deflation, and legal expense recovery significantly contributed to this improvement.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Net Sales ($M) % Change Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) % Change
Elektron 42.0 -20.8% 12.4 30.5%
Gas Cylinders 49.8 2.7% 4.9 Flat

The Elektron segment saw a 20.8% decline in net sales to $42.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 30.5% to $12.4 million. The Gas Cylinders segment experienced a 2.7% increase in net sales to $49.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA remaining flat at $4.9 million.

Income Statement Highlights

GAAP net sales for Q2 2024 were $99.7 million, down from $110.4 million in Q2 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $10.5 million negative impact from volume/mix and a $0.3 million negative impact from foreign exchange, partially offset by a $0.1 million benefit from higher pricing. GAAP gross profit was $22.0 million, down from $24.2 million in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) reported total assets of $379.8 million, up from $372.1 million at the end of 2023. Net debt totaled $69.9 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (excluding Graphic Arts) of 1.6x. Net cash provided from continuing operations for Q2 2024 was $8.9 million, a decline of $4.2 million compared to Q2 2023. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $6.2 million, down $4.0 million year-over-year.

Commentary

"Throughout the first half of 2024, our business delivered improved results and demonstrated operational effectiveness. In the second quarter, we successfully navigated ongoing broad-based end market weakness and were encouraged by continued demand for SCBA cylinders. I am pleased with our sequential improvement in sales and that our profitability has improved for two consecutive quarters." - Andy Butcher, Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) has shown resilience in the face of market challenges, achieving sequential margin improvements and raising its full-year guidance. The recovery of legal expenses and operational efficiencies have played a significant role in enhancing profitability. However, the year-over-year decline in sales and the impact of foreign exchange remain areas of concern. The company's strategic focus on reducing net debt and enhancing cash flow positions it well for future growth.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Luxfer Holdings PLC for further details.

