Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.82 and Revenue of $558 Million, Both Surpass Estimates

Diverse Business Model and Strong Execution Drive Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $558 million, surpassing estimates of $540.31 million, down 9% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.82, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.73.
  • Free Cash Flow: $50 million, indicating strong cash generation despite a challenging market environment.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly cash dividend raised by 8% from $0.65 to $0.70 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.80 per share.
  • Segment Performance: Electronics segment revenue declined by 12.7%, Transportation segment revenue decreased by 1.8%, and Industrial segment revenue fell by 6.6% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Littelfuse, a leading provider of circuit protection products, serves various end markets including transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. The company is also expanding its power semiconductor business, particularly in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure sector.

Performance Overview

Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial) reported net sales of $558 million for Q2 2024, a 9% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this decline, the company exceeded analyst estimates of $540.31 million. The GAAP diluted EPS was $1.82, while the adjusted diluted EPS stood at $1.97, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.73.

1818398997774233600.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Key financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Cash flow from operations: $69 million
  • Free cash flow: $50 million
  • 8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.65 to $0.70 per share

These achievements are significant as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash and return value to shareholders, which is crucial in the hardware industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $558 million $612 million
Gross Profit $207 million $235 million
Operating Income $65.5 million $92 million
Net Income $45.5 million $70 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial) reported total assets of $3.92 billion, slightly down from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023. The company maintained a strong cash position with $561.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The total equity stood at $2.47 billion, indicating a robust financial foundation.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are pleased to have exceeded the high end of our second quarter sales and adjusted EPS guidance ranges, driven by solid execution from our global teams and supported by our resilient business model and diverse technology positioning," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, Littelfuse Inc (LFUS, Financial) expects net sales for Q3 2024 to be in the range of $540 - $570 million, with adjusted diluted EPS between $1.95 and $2.15. The company remains optimistic about returning to growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, despite some ongoing cautiousness from customers.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Littelfuse Inc for further details.

