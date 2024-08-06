Desiree Burke, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI, Financial), sold 12,972 shares of the company on July 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 121,046 shares of the company.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. These properties are located across multiple states and include gaming facilities.

Over the past year, Desiree Burke has sold a total of 25,944 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc were trading at $50.1. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $13.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.39, slightly above the industry median of 17.2 but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $49.00, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

