Insider Buying: Allegion PLC President and CEO Acquires Shares

John Stone, President and CEO of Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company on July 26, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 118,640 shares of Allegion PLC.

Allegion PLC is a provider of security products and solutions for homes and businesses. The company's products include mechanical and electronic security products such as locks, doors, and access control systems.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Allegion PLC were priced at $134.99. The company's market cap is approximately $12.14 billion. Allegion PLC's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.15, which is above the industry median of 17.69.

The GF Value of Allegion PLC is $129.62, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, John Stone has increased his holdings in Allegion PLC by purchasing a total of 15,000 shares. There have been three insider buys and six insider sells in the company over the same period.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Allegion PLC.

