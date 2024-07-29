On July 29, 2024, Curran Simpson, CEO of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial), executed a sale of 9,648 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 170,137 shares of the company.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. The company's platform applications aim to provide treatments for various diseases, including those of metabolic, neurodegenerative, and retinal origins.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Regenxbio Inc shows a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Curran Simpson aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Regenxbio Inc were priced at $15.04 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $703.866 million.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value of $15.58 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities, indicating a possible pattern among company insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, suggesting that the price is in line with the company's intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This sale by Curran Simpson might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's financial health and future prospects.

