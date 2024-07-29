On July 29, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $131.83 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 98,974 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a prominent player in the transportation and logistics industry, specializes in shipping and related services. The company operates a fleet that provides vital transportation services spanning the Pacific, including to and from the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, and other regions.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 72,632 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Matson Inc, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $131.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.59, which is above both the industry median of 14.23 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value assessment, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.49, with a GF Value of $88.76, suggesting a potential overvaluation in comparison to intrinsic value estimates which consider historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

