On July 29, 2024, Thomas Indelicarto, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), sold 3,684 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $190 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,774 shares of VeriSign Inc.

VeriSign Inc, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains. The company's registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Over the past year, Thomas Indelicarto has sold a total of 10,431 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of VeriSign Inc were trading at $190 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.36, which is lower than the industry median of 26.88 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of VeriSign Inc's stock is estimated at $232.65, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at VeriSign Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.