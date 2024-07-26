On July 26, 2024, Mogens Bay, Director at Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), executed a sale of 18,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 171,730 shares of Valmont Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing engineered products and services for infrastructure, and water-conserving irrigation equipment for agriculture.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Valmont Industries Inc shows a total of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This recent sale by Mogens Bay aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc were priced at $302.63 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of approximately $6.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.33, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.33.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $287.00, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Valmont Industries Inc.

