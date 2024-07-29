On July 29, 2024, Michael West, President of Moody's Investors, executed a sale of 1,100 shares of Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,207.404 shares of the company.

Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that provides analytical solutions and risk assessment services. Its tools support financial analysis and risk management activities worldwide.

Over the past year, Michael West has sold a total of 6,580 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys at Moody's Corporation.

Shares of Moody's Corporation were priced at $449.98 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $83.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.22, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.525 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $397.49, indicating that with a current price of $449.98, Moody's Corporation is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

