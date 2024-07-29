Insider Sale: Director Robin Walker-Lee Sells Shares of EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

On July 29, 2024, Robin Walker-Lee, a Director at EMCOR Group Inc (EME, Financial), executed a sale of 1,300 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,637 shares of EMCOR Group Inc.

EMCOR Group Inc is a prominent provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. This includes the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance of complex mechanical and electrical systems.

According to the transaction details, the shares were sold at a price of $370.79 each. This sale contributes to a series of insider activities, where over the past year, there have been 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at EMCOR Group Inc.

The current market cap of EMCOR Group Inc stands at approximately $16.73 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 20.54, which is above both the industry median of 15.48 and the company’s historical median.

Regarding valuation, EMCOR Group Inc's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $215.82, suggesting a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.72. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation and recent performance trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
