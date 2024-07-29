On July 29, 2024, Peter Frayser, Chief Commercial Officer of Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of Janus International Group Inc.

Janus International Group Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of doors and solutions for the self-storage, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company's products include roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, and re-locatable storage units.

Over the past year, Peter Frayser has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Janus International Group Inc were trading at $15 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.84, slightly above the industry median of 15.48.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27, based on a GF Value of $11.83. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics, including the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.