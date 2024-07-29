Insider Selling: Director Lawrence Barbetta Sells Shares of Winmark Corp (WINA)

On July 29, 2024, Director Lawrence Barbetta sold 707 shares of Winmark Corp (WINA, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,934 shares of the company.

Winmark Corp operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The company's brands include Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round.

Over the past year, Lawrence Barbetta has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 707 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed within Winmark Corp, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Winmark Corp were priced at $404.78 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $1.368 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.49, significantly above both the industry median of 17.345 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Winmark Corp is $293.91 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

1818474864315625472.png

1818474904727744512.png

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The ongoing insider selling trend and the current valuation metrics suggest a cautious outlook for potential investors considering the current stock price levels relative to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
