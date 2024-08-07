Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH, Financial), a leading global hospitality company, recently witnessed a significant insider transaction. Nicola Rossi, the Chief Accounting Officer, sold 7,600 shares of the company on July 29, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,069 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, and Super 8. The company's hotels provide a wide range of accommodations across multiple price points, catering to various customer needs worldwide.

Over the past year, Nicola Rossi has sold a total of 10,800 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc were trading at $76.7 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.32, which is above both the industry median of 19.57 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $77.41, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation in relation to its historical performance and industry standards.

