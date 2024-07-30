Q2 2024 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to CenterPoint Energy's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call with senior management. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Jackie Richert, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning, Investor Relations and Treausure. Ms. Richert, you may begin.



Jackie Richert - CenterPoint Energy Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome to CenterPoint Energy's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Jason Wells, our CEO; and Chris Foster, our CFO, will discuss the company's first quarter results. Management will discuss certain topics that will contain projections and other forward-looking information and statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks or uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based upon various factors as noted in our Form 10-Q, other SEC filings and our earnings materials. We undertake no obligation to revise or update