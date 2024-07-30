Q4 2024 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good morning and welcome to Procter & Gamble's quarter-end conference call. Today's event is being recorded for replay. This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from these projections. As required by Regulation G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the Company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures. Procter & Gamble believes these measures, provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.



Now I will turn the call over to P&G's Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten.



Andre Schulten - Procter &