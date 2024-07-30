Q2 2024 Safehold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Pearse Hoffmann - Safehold Inc - Senior Vice President - Capital Markets & Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Safehold's earnings call. On the call today, we have Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brett Asnas, Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Doherty, Chief Investment Officer.



This morning, we plan to walk through a presentation that details our second quarter 2024 results. The presentation can be found on our website at safeholdinc.com by clicking on the Investors link.