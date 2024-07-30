Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text.
Operator
Your they get a Dan O'Connor past that in fact, biomass or in a flat or down, it made me coma a dose. Yes, Bill to women, we will never be here. So we combine bill, aye that until we go pay a me too. Thank you. Greetings, and welcome to the Live Nation Entertainment's Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. Time, all participants are in a listen only mode for a brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad.
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and is now my pleasure to introduce your host, female head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Amy, you may begin.
Amy Yong - Live Nation Entertainment Inc - IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Nation Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call . Joining us today is our President and CEO, Michael Rapino, and our President and CFO, Joe Berchtold. Before we begin, we would like to remind
Q2 2024 Live Nation Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...