Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Phinia Inc (PHIN, Financial) successfully executed financial, operational, and capital allocation strategies ahead of plan.

Strong cash flow generation with $339 million of cash on hand and $108 million in adjusted free cash flow for the quarter.

Returned over $180 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

Recent addition to the Russell 2000 Index, reflecting recognition of the company's progress.

New business wins and product launches across various geographies and product lines, including significant contracts with global OEMs.

Negative Points

Adjusted sales in Q2 were $863 million, down slightly from the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 110 basis points due to increased standalone company costs, transactional currency losses, and lower sales.

Weaker-than-expected commercial vehicle sales in Europe and lower light vehicle sales in China impacted performance.

Ongoing structural tax issues affected adjusted diluted earnings per share, which stood at $0.88.

Softness in the overall market, particularly in the commercial and light vehicle segments, is expected to continue into the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your sales are pointing towards the low end, but EBITDA and cash flow ranges are intact. Can you discuss the cadence in the second half, especially in the fuel systems segment?

A: We see the CV and light vehicle sides coming in softer in the second half. CV forecasts are softer, and light vehicle sales in Asia are also down. Customers are taking longer shutdowns in Europe, making inventory adjustments. However, the aftermarket segment is performing well, balancing the softer OE side. We expect the second half to be softer than the first half.

Q: What opportunities do you see for future buybacks and other uses of cash?

A: Our cash balance remains strong, even after returning $100 million to shareholders. We will continue to allocate cash to maximize shareholder value, including share buybacks, paying down debt, or increasing dividends. We are also looking at M&A opportunities but will only pursue them if they add more value than other options.

Q: Are you seeing increased demand for GDi or diesel direct injection systems due to new emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles?

A: Yes, we are seeing significant increases in demand for both CV and GDi systems. The new EPA regulations for 2027 require significant upgrades in injection systems. We have announced several new business wins for these applications. Additionally, GDi demand is increasing as it helps customers meet carbon neutrality and efficiency goals.

Q: How is competition evolving in the GDi space, especially with the shift to hybrids?

A: Competitors exiting combustion products are still exiting, and some have reduced R&D spend. This gives us a competitive advantage, especially with our 500-bar technology. We are gaining market share and expect to continue doing so, making us a reliable partner for customers.

Q: What are your growth expectations for 2025 and beyond, considering the slower ramp of EV production and the continued presence of ICE?

A: We expect to average 2% to 4% growth through the decade. While EV penetration rates are increasing, engine production will still decline, albeit at a slower rate. We aim to offset this decline with market share gains and content improvements. The slowing EV penetration rates may provide additional opportunities.

Q: Can you share specific products or areas you are evaluating for inorganic growth opportunities?

A: We are focusing on enhancing our commercial vehicle, industrial off-highway OE business, and aftermarket. We prefer product lines with significant aftermarket exposure. We are financially prudent and will only pursue acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

Q: How are your new product launches progressing, and when should we expect these benefits to reflect in your financials?

A: We have a constant stream of new product launches, with several already launched this year and more in the pipeline. We expect additional GDi hybrid applications in China to launch towards the end of this year and early next year. Overall, we aim for a consistent growth rate of 2% to 4% over the decade.

Q: Could you elaborate on the margin and capital returns of the ECU business and how it helps win more fuel systems business?

A: The ECU business meets or exceeds our internal hurdle rates of 15%. Customers are moving towards buying complete systems, and we are one of the few that can provide this. This integration makes us a more reliable partner and helps us win additional business and retain customers longer.

