Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW, Financial) outperformed industry data with unit sales down 14% in June and 6% for the quarter, compared to the industry's 23% and 15% declines, respectively.

The company made significant progress in reducing inventory levels, with a 13% sequential decrease in total inventory.

Finance and insurance income increased slightly as a percentage of sales, indicating strong finance penetration.

Proactive cost optimization initiatives have begun to show benefits, with SG&A expenses down 6.2% due to previous cost reduction actions.

The M&A deal pipeline remains active, with the company focusing on strategic initiatives and thoughtful capital allocation.

Negative Points

Fiscal third-quarter revenue decreased by 8.7% to $542 million, driven by a 10% decline in new boat sales and a 4% decline in pre-owned boat sales.

Severe weather in Texas significantly impacted sales, particularly in key markets like Houston and Dallas.

Gross profit decreased by 17% to $133 million, with gross profit margins declining 20 basis points sequentially.

The company lowered its full-year outlook due to challenging market conditions and adverse weather impacts.

Operating income decreased from $60 million to $40 million, and adjusted EBITDA fell from $62 million to $39 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the updates that you've made to fiscal '24 guidance, is this more a function of the market challenges or just more severe relative to your forecast three months ago? Or is it the adverse weather in Texas? I'm just trying to understand the magnitude of those two factors. And as it relates to Texas, is it isolated to fiscal 3Q or does it linger through the balance of this year?

A: Yes. So when you look at that, I would say it's probably -- it leans more towards just overall market conditions. When you check out the SSI Data, there's been a dramatic decrease across the board for the industry. And we felt that in June. Coming out of last quarter, we spoke to April being up, and May kind of fell in line close to expectations, and we were expecting to have a great June. And June, not only for the industry, but for us, really fell off a cliff. And so that really hurt. As far as Texas goes, it's a meaningful impact. We've got -- two of our biggest stores are in Houston and Dallas. And when you went through that -- if you look at, like, Houston has already had the total amount of rainfall for the entire year through May. And so what we had in Texas was we had a lot of our lakes that our customer's boat on that were actually closed and you weren't allowed to boat on. So that doesn't breed really well into people getting excited about going out and buying a boat, even on a sunny day. If they go buy a boat and they can't put it on their lake and use it, they're like, okay, why are we buying a boat? So if I think it was isolated, I don't expect to have a pickup because we're not going to make that up just for the fact that we're rolling into the off-season here in about 45 days when you look at lakes. But it had an impact. But just overall, it was a tough quarter. I mean, we saw just a whole industry decline, and then we had to deal with that weather and it just kind of built on itself and came to life in June.

Jack Ezzell - OneWater Marine Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary: Texas will have a little bit of an impact in July, but it did seem as we kind of got to mid-July, things started opening up and kind of going back to normal.

Q: And then just on the cost optimization initiatives and the reduction you reported in the SG&A line during the (technical difficulty) your percentage of revenue, just trying to understand if fiscal 3Q is indicative that you hope to achieve going forward.

A: Yes. I would say that based on the cuts we made at the end of March, that's kind of where it's lining up. When you peel back the layers of the onion, you can see personnel costs as a percent of sales was actually down in that 20, 25 basis points that we are looking for on SG&A. We have things like rents and whatnot that are tied to CPI that just makes that fixed line -- fixed expenses going up even in a time when sales are going down. So we're focused through the June quarter and right now on selling both, right? It's the season and we'll continue to monitor what happens at retail, and we'll react accordingly.

Q: So just want to follow up on the demand inflection that I think you guys saw from June to July. Is that, you think, timing related perhaps and we should look at those two months sort of as one period?

A: Joe, the July 4 sale is in the middle of the week here. And we have a lot of people come in (technical difficulty)

Jack Ezzell - OneWater Marine Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary: Austin, we're losing you there a bit. (technical difficulty) Joe, I don't think so. I think what Austin was getting at was July 4 shifted kind of late in the week, on a Thursday. That may have caused something. But I think as we move forward, I wouldn't -- it wasn't like we saw June down a lot and July up a lot, right? July is looking to be flat to slightly down. So I don't think there's any sort of timing or pushing back and forth from one month to the next.

Q: Okay. Got it. And maybe a question on the guidance. If I look at the midpoint of your EPS guide, it does imply Q4 is roughly flat with last year. What's driving that improvement in trends from Q3?

A: Yes. I think there's some going on with EPS. I focused a little bit more on EBITDA. When you look at the EBITDA, there is some differential there. But when you look at where taxes are coming in at, where interest is coming in at, we see hopefully some improvement in the back half there on rates. But I think they're all largely in line.

Q: Just a point of clarification. Jack, I think you had just said that July sales are running flat to down, but in the prepared remarks, you said flat to positive. I just wanted to clarify which one it is.

A: I apologize. It's flat to up, slightly up, I'm sorry.

Q: Perfect. We've kind of talked about this kind of inflection in July, but if we look at guidance and what's implied for the fourth quarter, it's something like comp store sales are still down pretty significantly, but you're calling out July flat to up. I'm trying to understand how you get to down if July is flat to up just given the fact that -- and maybe you can help us understand like July is probably a significant portion of the quarter. Any color around that?

A: Yes, 100%. As you're working through the seasonality of the business, July is the biggest month, right? And so it's going to slow after that. There's also a lot of uncertainty in the market right now. So I think we're just trying to take a reasonable position for the quarter and have a conservative number out there. We haven't adjusted guidance since we put it out at the beginning of the year. We tried to share with you, guys, last quarter that we were leaning towards the low end of the range. And then just as June came through, we kind of fell through that. So we're trying to put a number out there that makes sense. We tightened the range up for you a little bit just to kind of reflect the fact that we only have one quarter left. And so hopefully, that helps narrow where we think the results are coming in at.

Q: Got you. And then just with gross margin. And I think you said

