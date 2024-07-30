Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKLQ.PFD, Financial) lowered its full-year capital and production expense guidance by $50 million and approximately 8%, respectively.

The company has deferred 46 tails until 29 docs, providing up to 1 Bcf a day of productive capacity available to meet demand when conditions warrant.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKLQ.PFD) is focused on its pending merger with Southwestern, with growing confidence in delivering planned synergies.

The company has returned $3.5 billion to shareholders since 2021, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Operational efficiencies and new technologies have led to cost reductions, including a 20% decrease in well costs in the Marcellus.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges with market conditions, including the need to curtail volumes during weaker pricing periods.

There is uncertainty around the exact timing of market improvements, which affects production and capital planning.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKLQ.PFD) will inherit significant debt from the merger with Southwestern, impacting its balance sheet.

The integration process with Southwestern is ongoing, and there are risks associated with achieving the $400 million synergy target.

The company anticipates a 17% decline in production volumes from Q2 to Q4, equating to over half a Bcf a day of capacity coming offline.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the strategy behind deferred activity and what market conditions would prompt you to bring production back online?

A: We focus more on underlying supply and demand fundamentals rather than just price signals. We aim to bring deferred activity online when these fundamentals improve. As for production levels, we are comfortable with our current strategy and will adjust capital expenditure if necessary to maintain operational flexibility. (Unidentified Company Representative)

Q: Are you considering behind-the-meter deals or data center contracts as potential catalysts for growth?

A: We are in discussions with tech companies and utilities about electricity demand growth, which is underappreciated. Natural gas will be a key fuel, and we are exploring solutions with technology providers and electricity generators. While LNG opportunities are nearer-term, both areas offer potential catalysts. (Unidentified Company Representative)

Q: How confident are you in achieving the $400 million synergy target from the merger with Southwestern?

A: The extended integration period has de-risked this target. We are confident in achieving it by combining the best practices of both companies. We will provide updates on achieving these synergies and their timing post-closing. (Domenic Dell'osso, CEO)

Q: How will you prioritize free cash flow allocation post-merger, considering the increased debt?

A: We will incorporate debt reduction into our return framework while maintaining our commitment to shareholder returns. We will provide more details post-closing. (Domenic Dell'osso, CEO; Unidentified Company Representative)

Q: What deflationary trends are you seeing, and how do they impact your cost structure?

A: We have seen high single-digit deflation in the Haynesville and around 10% in the Marcellus due to reduced gas rigs. We are cautious about switching to lower-cost providers to maintain long-term performance. We expect some additional weakness in service pricing into 2025. (Josh Viets, COO)

Q: What is your outlook on the US LNG ramp and its impact on Chesapeake?

A: We are excited about the multiyear LNG ramp, which will help address global energy shortages. Despite some project delays, the long-term dynamics are favorable, and we are well-positioned to benefit from increased LNG demand. (Domenic Dell'osso, CEO)

Q: What would prompt you to curtail volumes again, and how do you manage production flexibility?

A: We monitor market conditions daily and are prepared to curtail volumes if prices weaken significantly. Our projections do not assume significant curtailments, but we are ready to adjust if necessary. (Domenic Dell'osso, CEO; Josh Viets, COO)

Q: How are you managing operational efficiencies and cost reductions in the Haynesville?

A: We are implementing new technologies and optimizing operational practices, such as using insulated drill pipe and optimizing hole sizing. These efforts are yielding cost savings and will continue to provide tailwinds into 2025. (Domenic Dell'osso, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the Momentum project and its anticipated benefits?

A: The litigation has been settled, and the project is back on track with an expected in-service date in Q4 2025. This project will connect our production to Gulf Coast demand, providing increased flexibility and optionality. (Mohit Singh, CFO)

Q: How are Upper Marcellus wells performing relative to the Lower Marcellus?

A: Upper Marcellus wells are less productive but we are improving their economics through longer lateral lengths and hybrid wellbore designs. We remain focused on generating better returns from these wells. (Unidentified Company Representative)

