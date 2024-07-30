Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Profit Margin and Strategic Acquisitions

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) reports modest sales growth, significant margin expansion, and strategic moves in the commercial pool market.

Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased modestly year over year to $284 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Expanded 290 basis points to a record 51%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Increased 26% year over year in the first half.
  • Net Leverage: Reduced from 4 times to 2.8 times sequentially, excluding the ChlorKing acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased 100 basis points year over year to 29%.
  • Adjusted EPS: Increased 11% to $0.21.
  • North America Net Sales: Increased 2% to $241 million.
  • Europe and Rest of World Net Sales: Decreased 6% to $43 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Expected to be approximately $160 million for the full year 2024.
  • Full-Year Net Sales Guidance: Expected to increase approximately 2% to 5%.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected to increase approximately 3% to 9%.
Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net sales increased modestly year over year to $284 million, consistent with expectations.
  • Gross profit margins expanded 290 basis points to a record 51%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion.
  • Cash flow from operations increased 26% year over year in the first half, enabling early debt repayment and strategic acquisitions.
  • The acquisition of ChlorKing, a leader in commercial pool water sanitization, is expected to enhance Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW, Financial)'s position in the commercial pool market.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points year over year to 29%, and adjusted EPS increased 11% to $0.21.

Negative Points

  • Net sales in Europe and the rest of the world declined 6%, with a significant 21% drop in the rest of the world segment.
  • Demand for new construction and remodels continues to be impacted by current economic conditions and higher interest rates.
  • The company is facing a more challenging demand environment, particularly in new construction and remodels and certain international markets.
  • Channel partners are pursuing leaner inventory positions, which may impact sales and inventory management.
  • The guidance range for fiscal year 2024 reflects uncertainty in global macro conditions and consumer spending trends.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the bigger opportunities you see with the acquisition of ChlorKing?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: ChlorKing positions us well in the commercial market, particularly in the Class A segment, which includes larger bodies of water like competition pools and water parks. ChlorKing's leadership in commercial sanitization and their strong relationships with pool designers and operators provide significant cross-selling opportunities for both Class A and Class B segments.

Q: What is your outlook for new pool construction once interest rates come down?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: While predicting exact numbers is challenging, we believe the current low levels are temporary. The long-term desire for pools remains strong, and as interest rates stabilize, we expect new pool construction to rebound, supported by secular trends like migration and outdoor lifestyle preferences.

Q: Can you unpack the adjustments in your full-year outlook?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: We are maintaining our price realization expectations but adjusting market volume assumptions due to increased discretionary spending declines. North America discretionary aspects are now expected to be down 15%, and Europe/rest of the world down 25%. This results in an overall market volume decline of 8.5%, with a 1% contribution from the ChlorKing acquisition.

Q: What are the revenue synergies and market opportunities with ChlorKing?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: ChlorKing enhances our product catalog for Class A commercial pools and offers cross-selling opportunities for both ChlorKing and Hayward products. We see potential for organic and inorganic growth in the commercial segment, leveraging ChlorKing's strong relationships and innovative technologies.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of your current margin performance?
A: Eifion Jones, CFO: Our margin improvements are sustainable, driven by continuous operational efficiencies and strategic initiatives like SKU rationalization. We have significant capacity utilization available and a strong culture of lean manufacturing, which will support ongoing margin expansion.

Q: How do you prioritize capital allocation, especially regarding inorganic growth?
A: Eifion Jones, CFO: Our priorities remain investing in our business, deleveraging our balance sheet, and pursuing strategic acquisitions. We maintain a healthy pipeline for both residential and commercial opportunities and will continue to evaluate share repurchases as part of our balanced approach.

Q: What is the typical lag between new construction permits and your revenue?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: The lag is typically around 45 to 60 days, depending on the dealer's workload. This has normalized post-COVID, allowing for a quicker turnaround from permit issuance to revenue realization.

Q: How does the commercial market compare to the residential market in terms of competition and margins?
A: Kevin Holleran, President and CEO: The commercial market is more fragmented than the residential market, with various players in different product categories. However, the margin profile for commercial products is comparable to our residential business, and we see opportunities for margin improvement through operational synergies and strategic acquisitions.

