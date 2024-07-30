Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP, Financial) reported second quarter sales and earnings per share above the midpoint of their revenue guidance.

Revenue in North America improved, driven by stronger sales in emerging growth products such as LightWELD and medical applications.

The company is expanding into new applications and use cases for fiber lasers, including EV battery welding and 3D printing.

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) has a strong R&D pipeline with projects aimed at extending industry leadership and reducing product costs.

The company has a strong balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and no debt.

Negative Points

Revenue in the second quarter was $258 million, a decline of 24% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin decreased by 610 basis points year-over-year due to lower absorption of manufacturing costs and higher inventory provisions.

Sales in Europe decreased by 27% year-over-year, impacted by economic conditions and reduced investments in industrial and automotive markets.

Revenue in China decreased by 34% year-over-year, negatively impacted by demand declines in general industrial and e-mobility markets.

The book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter was below 1, indicating weaker demand, particularly in Europe.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the variability in the book-to-bill ratio by region, particularly in North America?

A: (Timothy Mammen, CFO) The book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was below one, with Europe showing the most weakness compared to the first quarter. North America remained relatively stable, although there were headwinds in industrial markets. Asia, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, showed more stability.

Q: How would you characterize the business in China, excluding the legacy cutting market?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) China remains a crucial part of our business, accounting for about 25%. We've diversified away from the cutting market, which now represents less than 5% of our business. We've seen success in areas like EV welding and 3D printing due to our advanced laser and sensing capabilities.

Q: Can you provide more perspective on IPG's positioning in the cutting market outside of China?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) Cutting remains important, especially in Europe, Japan, and the US, where we have strong relationships with OEMs who value our quality and uptime. We're launching new high-power lasers with smaller form factors and lower costs, and we're investing in service infrastructure to support these OEMs.

Q: What are your expectations for the EV market, and what drives the anticipated improvement in 2025?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) We're well-positioned in the EV market due to our technical solutions. Customers initially expected a rebound in the second half of this year, but now see projects pushing into 2025. We're hearing from customers that they anticipate a recovery next year.

Q: How are you thinking about gross margins given the current revenue levels and upcoming product launches?

A: (Timothy Mammen, CFO) Gross margins are currently impacted by under-absorption and inventory reductions. As we roll out cost-reduction initiatives and new products, we expect margins to improve. We anticipate better absorption and inventory levels in 2025, which should drive margin recovery.

Q: What is the strategy behind the increased investment in SG&A and R&D?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) We're investing in our product roadmap and process development to drive differentiation. This includes new products and applications like heating and cleaning, which replace traditional methods with more efficient laser solutions. We're also expanding our service capabilities to support these innovations.

Q: Are you planning to compete more directly with OEMs and integrators by expanding into applications and solutions?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) We're focusing on developing new laser parameters and processes to solve specific customer problems. This includes providing subsystems and systems that integrate our lasers with additional capabilities like scanning and sensing, rather than directly competing with OEMs.

Q: How do you plan to drive the penetration of lasers in industrial applications?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) We're adopting different go-to-market strategies, such as partnering with Miller Electric for handheld welding. We're also investing in process development to optimize lasers for specific applications like cleaning, which replaces chemical processes with laser solutions.

Q: How do you view the role of M&A in driving future growth?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) While our primary focus is on organic growth through our robust product roadmap, we're open to M&A opportunities that can accelerate growth, provide differentiation, and enter adjacent markets. However, we're not looking for large transformational acquisitions.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of EV-related sales in North America and China?

A: (Mark Gitin, CEO) We're in a strong position in the EV market due to our comprehensive solutions. However, projects are being delayed into 2025. (Timothy Mammen, CFO) EV sales have increased globally, with China up 30% and North America performing well, supporting a recovery thesis for 2025.

