Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Starbucks Corp (SBUX, Financial) reported a total company revenue of $9.1 billion for Q3, up 1% year over year and 6% over Q2.

The company saw strong performance in Japan, with double-digit growth driven by innovation and strong execution.

Starbucks Rewards membership grew to 33.8 million in the U.S. and 22 million in China, indicating strong customer loyalty.

Operational improvements, such as the introduction of the Siren System, have led to significant efficiency gains and reduced partner turnover.

The company is ahead of its efficiency goals, achieving over 200 basis points of year-over-year efficiency gains, contributing to cost savings and margin improvements.

Negative Points

Global comparable store sales declined by 3% year over year, with a 2% decline in North America and a 14% decline in China.

Operating margins contracted by 70 basis points to 16.7%, primarily due to increased promotional activity and investments in store partner wages and benefits.

The company is facing a challenging consumer environment, particularly in China, where cautious consumer spending and intensified competition have impacted results.

Non-Starbucks Rewards customers in the U.S. showed a significant decline in transactions, contributing to a 6% overall decline in U.S. traffic.

Despite strong product launches, the company is still navigating through a value-driven consumer environment, which has impacted overall sales performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk more about the actions taken on G&A and if it will continue to be a source of leverage into fiscal 2025? Also, regarding store efficiency, where will the reinvestments go?

A: Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: Our SG&A declined by about 5% year over year, driven by lower performance-based compensation and cost efficiencies. These efforts will continue into Q4 and beyond, helping us reinvest in promotional activities, partner wages, and benefits, while also driving margin expansion.

Q: Can you provide more details on the composition of the average check and the impact of promotional intensity?

A: Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: The 4% increase in average check was driven by multi-beverage orders and targeted promotional offers. About 75% of the increase was due to net pricing, including price adjustments in California. Our promotional intensity remains measured, focusing on driving growth in Starbucks Rewards membership.

Q: Could you elaborate on the strategic partnerships being explored in China and the potential for licensing?

A: Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer: We are in the early stages of exploring strategic partnerships to enhance our competitive position in China. While we have built a strong premium brand, the competitive environment has changed, and we are looking at various options to strengthen our advantages in the market.

Q: What is causing the significant decline in non-rewards customer traffic in the U.S., and where do you think these customers are going?

A: Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer: The challenging consumer environment is impacting away-from-home consumption. We are focusing on communicating value to non-rewards customers and have opened up the app for all to provide digital convenience. We also plan to target price investments funded by our efficiency programs.

Q: Can you clarify if the $4 billion in savings is a gross or net number, and discuss the returns on the Siren system installations?

A: Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: The $4 billion in savings is a net number. We are deploying Siren system process improvements across all U.S. stores and targeting high-impact areas to drive throughput. The returns are strong, and we are sequencing installations to optimize impact.

Q: How is the progress in the U.S. business translating into sales performance, and do you expect Q4 comp growth to be better than Q3?

A: Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer: We are seeing improvements in key metrics like Mobile Order & Pay growth and drive-through efficiency. However, the challenging consumer environment leads us to expect flat to low single-digit comps for the year. The actions we are taking should position us for growth in FY 2025.

Q: Given the current challenges, how committed are you to the global rate of expansion, particularly the 7% to 8% range for company-owned stores?

A: Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer: We are not chasing a number but are driven by ROI. We see strong cash-on-cash returns in both the U.S. and China, particularly in underpenetrated markets. We will continue to invest where we see incremental value and strong returns.

Q: Are there any major areas for incremental opportunities in staffing, scheduling, and partner wage and benefits? How do you balance cost efficiencies with partner and customer experience?

A: Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer: We are focused on simplifying store operations, menus, and supply chain processes. The Siren system has been well-received by partners, enhancing their ability to connect with customers. We will continue to invest in delivering a stable partner experience to exceed customer expectations.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.