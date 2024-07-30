Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) delivered solid financial results for Q3 2024, with revenue of $906 million and earnings per share of $1.21, slightly above prior guidance.

The company generated a robust free cash flow of $249 million for the quarter and $1.3 billion year-to-date, reflecting strong capital management and operational excellence.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) is well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated smartphone replacement cycle driven by generative AI, leveraging its strong relationships with leading smartphone OEMs and best-in-class RF technology.

The company has seen two consecutive quarters of sequential growth in broad markets and expects modest growth for the remainder of 2024.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share, demonstrating confidence in its long-term strategic outlook and strong cash generation.

Negative Points

Mobile revenue, which constitutes 51% of total revenue, was down 21% sequentially, indicating challenges in this segment.

Inventory levels in traditional data center and wireless infrastructure remain elevated, prolonging the recovery and impacting revenue.

The automotive and industrial segments are still working through excess inventory levels, which could delay growth in these areas.

Gross margin, while improving, is still below historical levels, indicating ongoing cost pressures and the need for further efficiency improvements.

The company faces significant challenges in integrating AI technologies into its products, which requires substantial investment and innovation to stay competitive.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the equilibrium sell-through revenue level for your business, considering the recent cyclicality?

A: We are gaining share in various markets, including automotive and Wi-Fi cycles. We see significant opportunities in connected cars, safety systems, and driver assist. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 upgrades are progressing well, and we expect continued growth in home enterprise, commercial, industrial, and wearables markets.

Q: What are your early thoughts on the wireless market, particularly regarding your largest customer and the Android segment?

A: We see stronger demand signals and opportunities in the wireless market, especially with AI integration in smartphones. Our technologies are challenging but essential, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. We also have strong partnerships with Android players like Samsung and Google.

Q: Can you speak to the different end markets within broad markets and the stage of the inventory correction?

A: Consumer enterprise markets are stabilizing, with most inventory corrections completed. Automotive and industrial markets still have some excess inventory, but we see strong design win momentum. In infrastructure and data centers, demand is improving, although inventory levels remain elevated.

Q: What is the trajectory for gross margins as revenue comes back and utilization improves?

A: We expect continued gross margin improvement driven by cost reductions, better factory utilization, higher-value products, and a favorable mix shift towards broad markets. We anticipate ongoing improvements in gross margins beyond the current quarter.

Q: How big was your largest customer in the June quarter, and what are your expectations for September?

A: Our largest customer accounted for approximately 65% of total revenue in the June quarter. We expect this to be slightly above 65% in September, with a sequential increase of about 20% as we support new product ramps.

Q: How do you see AI impacting the smartphone market and your content opportunities?

A: AI will significantly impact the smartphone market, driving higher levels of RF complexity and integration. We expect a long-term cycle similar to the first 5G cycle but more powerful. Skyworks is well-equipped to handle these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities.

Q: What are your thoughts on AI's impact on IoT and other markets beyond smartphones?

A: The technologies we have for smartphones can be applied to IoT and other markets. We see significant opportunities in IoT, robotics, and other applications. We are making investments and working with partners to capitalize on these opportunities.

Q: How would an internal modem from your largest customer impact Skyworks' content opportunity?

A: We can't provide specific details, but we have a strong relationship with our largest customer and see many opportunities to pursue. We remain a trusted partner and are well-positioned to support their needs.

Q: What is the status of inventory levels in traditional data centers and wireless infrastructure?

A: Inventory levels remain elevated in these markets, but demand is improving. The recovery will be gradual, but we see good traction and expect sequential growth in our broad markets business.

Q: How do you see the industry moving towards integration in design wins, particularly in high-end Android markets?

A: We have best-in-class RF technology and manufacturing scale to compete for high-end sockets. The tech stacks are becoming more challenging, and only the strong will survive. Skyworks is well-positioned to meet these demands and capitalize on opportunities with top-tier customers.

