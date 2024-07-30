Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Landstar System Inc (LSTR, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with $504 million in cash and short-term investments.

The company repurchased approximately 316,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter, deploying over $56 million.

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) announced a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend.

Heavy haul loadings grew 3% year over year, showing incremental improvement.

The company continues to invest in leading technology solutions and has allocated significant capital towards refreshing its fleet.

Negative Points

Truckload volumes declined 9% compared to the previous year, hitting the low end of the company's guidance.

Revenue per truckload decreased by 2.6% year over year, slightly below the midpoint of guidance.

Non-truck transportation service revenue decreased by 7% due to a significant drop in air revenue per shipment.

BCO truck count decreased by approximately 13% year over year, influenced by increased repair costs and extended repair times.

The freight environment remains challenging with soft demand and readily available truck capacity, impacting overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The guidance implies a strong sequential improvement in rates but a large sequential decline in volumes. Do you think pricing is starting to firm up for the industry, or is it more specific to Landstar?

A: James Todd, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: We were surprised by the lift in rates but saw softer volumes in July, possibly due to seasonality and weather. It's too early to call it a true inflection, but we are seeing some positive signs. Heavy haul is an exciting area for us.

Q: When can we expect the variable contribution margin to reach the high 40% range seen pre-COVID?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: In a declining revenue environment, it's harder to drop more to the bottom line. As the rate and volume environment improves, we expect more to fall to the bottom line. We are focusing on cost structure and operating leverage.

Q: Any view on peak season volumes for the second half?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: This peak season will be compressed by a few days. It will depend on consumer spending and retailer inventory levels. We are ready for any uptick in volumes.

Q: Can you provide an update on BCO productivity and training procedures?

A: Joseph Beacom, Vice President and Chief Safety & Operations Officer: BCO utilization is up 6% year-over-year. We emphasize the need for agent relationships and provide tools to help BCOs navigate loading opportunities. We are also focusing on introducing new agents to the BCO model.

Q: What are your thoughts on the overall freight environment and what it will take for a full recovery?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: Capacity needs to continue to come out, and we need growth in the economy. We are focusing on strategic initiatives and maintaining cost control. We expect to come out stronger on the other side.

Q: Why was May weak in truckload volumes, and did it bounce back in June?

A: James Todd, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: May was weaker than expected, particularly in automotive accounts. However, volumes increased by 150 basis points from May to June.

Q: Can you provide more commentary on the cross-border Mexico focus?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: Cross-border is a long-term play and getting more competitive. We have a strong presence in Laredo and are introducing agents to this market. Volumes were off but we believe the business will rebound.

Q: What are your thoughts on the consumer durables market and manufacturing?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: I'm bullish on North American manufacturing long-term. Consumer durables were in line with company averages, and machinery is doing okay. We are seeing positive signs in heavy haul and project-based work.

Q: What are your buyback plans given the current market conditions?

A: Frank Lonegro, President and Chief Executive Officer: We reengaged in buybacks and did well, buying at an average of sub $180. We will continue to be opportunistic and patient. We also raised the dividend by 9%.

Q: Do you expect ocean cargo pricing to continue its upward trend in Q3?

A: James Todd, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: We saw a 39% uptick in ocean revenue per load from Q1 to Q2. However, our guidance calls for multi-mode revenue to be relatively flat from Q2 to Q3.

