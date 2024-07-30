Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Corporate Finance Revenues and Strong EPS Growth

Despite a dip in Financial Restructuring, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) reports robust overall performance with significant gains in Corporate Finance and EPS.

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $514 million, up 24% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.22, up 37% year-over-year.
  • Corporate Finance Revenue: $328 million, up 45% year-over-year.
  • Financial Restructuring Revenue: $117 million, a 5% decrease year-over-year.
  • Financial and Valuation Advisory Revenue: $68 million, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Compensation Expenses: $316 million, up from $256 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Non-Compensation Expenses: $80 million, up 6% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: 31.2%, up from 29.2% year-over-year.
  • Unrestricted Cash and Equivalents: $485 million at quarter end.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $514 million, up 24% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 37% to $1.22.
  • Corporate Finance revenues reached $328 million, marking a 45% increase and the highest first-quarter corporate finance revenues ever.
  • The acquisition of Triago expanded private funds capabilities, adding seven managing directors and positioning the company as a holistic adviser across products and geographies.
  • The company added 27 new managing directors in the quarter, indicating strong hiring and talent acquisition.

Negative Points

  • Financial Restructuring revenues decreased by 5% to $117 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted compensation expenses increased to $316 million from $256 million in the same period last year.
  • The average transaction fee on closed deals in the Financial Restructuring business decreased.
  • The adjusted effective tax rate increased to 31.2% from 29.2% in the same quarter last year.
  • The company's cash position declined due to significant bonus payments and share repurchases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Good to see a breaking out of the prior range in Corporate Finance. Is there a historical context or indicators we should watch for potential growth?
A: We continue to see improvements, particularly in Europe, with increasing average deal size and close rates. Seasonal business trends also play a role, and we expect good growth quarter-over-quarter if conditions remain favorable. (Scott Adelson, CEO; J. Lindsey Alley, CFO)

Q: On restructuring, is the recent full-blown restructuring from a direct lending group a sign of building stress?
A: We believe the credit markets remain healthy, especially in the middle market. We don't see this restructuring as indicative of broader trends. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: How has sponsor M&A improved, and what is the outlook for normalization?
A: Sponsor activity is gaining confidence and moving deals forward. While we can't predict exactly when it will peak, the trend is positive. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: Can you provide views on the durability of growth in the private funds business and areas of opportunity?
A: The private funds market, especially in secondaries and directs, is rapidly evolving. We see significant growth potential and have made investments accordingly. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: How is the European business trending relative to the US, and has the ECB's rate cuts impacted activity?
A: Activity in Europe is picking up similarly to the US, though it has lagged slightly. The direction is positive. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: Can you unpack the improvement in the time to close corporate finance transactions?
A: The M&A market is picking up, reducing delays in deal closures. While not back to normal, the trend is improving. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: How is the rotation to mid-cap and value stocks impacting sponsor activity?
A: This isn't a major focus for sponsors. The mentality between public and private markets differs significantly. (Scott Adelson, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more detail on the variance in Financial and Valuation Advisory (FDA) revenue growth?
A: FDA has performed well even during M&A downturns. The mix of service lines affects growth rates, with non-cyclical businesses performing better in tough markets. (J. Lindsey Alley, CFO)

Q: What is driving the higher tax rate, and what is the outlook?
A: Higher tax jurisdictions in Europe and Japan are performing well, driving the tax rate higher. We expect to remain at the high end of our range. (J. Lindsey Alley, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on non-compensation expenses and their trajectory?
A: We expect non-comp expenses to normalize, with mid to high single-digit growth. The ratio will depend on revenue recovery. (J. Lindsey Alley, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.