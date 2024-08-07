On July 31, 2024, Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and an upward revision of its full-year guidance. Trane Technologies, a global leader in climate solutions, manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services, with North America accounting for over 70% of its revenue.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Trane Technologies reported revenues of $5.3 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's GAAP operating margin improved by 70 basis points to 19.5%, while the adjusted operating margin rose by 140 basis points to 19.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also saw a 140 basis point increase, reaching 21.1%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Bookings $5,340 million $4,495 million 19% Net Revenues $5,307 million $4,705 million 13% GAAP Operating Income $1,034 million $885 million 17% GAAP Operating Margin 19.5% 18.8% 70 bps Adjusted Operating Income $1,027 million $849 million 21% Adjusted Operating Margin 19.4% 18.0% 140 bps Adjusted EBITDA $1,119 million $927 million 21% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.1% 19.7% 140 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $3.33 $2.57 30% Adjusted Continuing EPS $3.30 $2.68 23%

Segment Performance

The Americas segment led the charge with a 23% increase in bookings and a 16% rise in net revenues. The segment's GAAP operating margin improved by 10 basis points to 21.3%, while the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 21.1%. The EMEA segment also showed strong performance with a 10% increase in bookings and a 4% rise in net revenues. The GAAP operating margin for EMEA improved by 230 basis points to 18.7%, and the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 18.8%.

Segment Q2 2024 Bookings Q2 2023 Bookings Y-O-Y Change Q2 2024 Net Revenues Q2 2023 Net Revenues Y-O-Y Change Americas $4,221.9 million $3,422.9 million 23% $4,290.9 million $3,692.5 million 16% EMEA $669.4 million $610.0 million 10% $645.3 million $617.6 million 4% Asia Pacific $448.8 million $461.9 million (3)% $371.2 million $394.6 million (6)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Trane Technologies reported a significant improvement in its cash flow metrics. Cash from continuing operating activities year-to-date was $959 million, up from $548 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow year-to-date was $810 million, compared to $427 million in the previous year. The company's cash balance as of June 30, 2024, was $1,326 million, a substantial increase from $664 million in the prior year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trane Technologies PLC for further details.