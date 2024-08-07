On July 31, 2024, Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and an upward revision of its full-year guidance. Trane Technologies, a global leader in climate solutions, manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services, with North America accounting for over 70% of its revenue.
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
Trane Technologies reported revenues of $5.3 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's GAAP operating margin improved by 70 basis points to 19.5%, while the adjusted operating margin rose by 140 basis points to 19.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also saw a 140 basis point increase, reaching 21.1%.
|Metric
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|Y-O-Y Change
|Bookings
|$5,340 million
|$4,495 million
|19%
|Net Revenues
|$5,307 million
|$4,705 million
|13%
|GAAP Operating Income
|$1,034 million
|$885 million
|17%
|GAAP Operating Margin
|19.5%
|18.8%
|70 bps
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$1,027 million
|$849 million
|21%
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|19.4%
|18.0%
|140 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$1,119 million
|$927 million
|21%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|21.1%
|19.7%
|140 bps
|GAAP Continuing EPS
|$3.33
|$2.57
|30%
|Adjusted Continuing EPS
|$3.30
|$2.68
|23%
Segment Performance
The Americas segment led the charge with a 23% increase in bookings and a 16% rise in net revenues. The segment's GAAP operating margin improved by 10 basis points to 21.3%, while the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 21.1%. The EMEA segment also showed strong performance with a 10% increase in bookings and a 4% rise in net revenues. The GAAP operating margin for EMEA improved by 230 basis points to 18.7%, and the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 18.8%.
|Segment
|Q2 2024 Bookings
|Q2 2023 Bookings
|Y-O-Y Change
|Q2 2024 Net Revenues
|Q2 2023 Net Revenues
|Y-O-Y Change
|Americas
|$4,221.9 million
|$3,422.9 million
|23%
|$4,290.9 million
|$3,692.5 million
|16%
|EMEA
|$669.4 million
|$610.0 million
|10%
|$645.3 million
|$617.6 million
|4%
|Asia Pacific
|$448.8 million
|$461.9 million
|(3)%
|$371.2 million
|$394.6 million
|(6)%
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Trane Technologies reported a significant improvement in its cash flow metrics. Cash from continuing operating activities year-to-date was $959 million, up from $548 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow year-to-date was $810 million, compared to $427 million in the previous year. The company's cash balance as of June 30, 2024, was $1,326 million, a substantial increase from $664 million in the prior year.
|Metric
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
