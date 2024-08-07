Trane Technologies Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.33 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $5.3 Billion

Strong Performance Across Segments Drives Revenue and EPS Growth

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year, beat estimates of $5.23 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.33, up 30% from $2.57 in the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin increased by 70 basis points to 19.5%.
  • Bookings: $5.34 billion, up 19% year-over-year, led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up 21%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $810 million year-to-date, up from $427 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 21.1%, up 140 basis points year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $10.80, with expected revenue growth of 10%.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Trane Technologies PLC (TT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and an upward revision of its full-year guidance. Trane Technologies, a global leader in climate solutions, manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services, with North America accounting for over 70% of its revenue.

1818595300898664448.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Trane Technologies reported revenues of $5.3 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's GAAP operating margin improved by 70 basis points to 19.5%, while the adjusted operating margin rose by 140 basis points to 19.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also saw a 140 basis point increase, reaching 21.1%.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change
Bookings $5,340 million $4,495 million 19%
Net Revenues $5,307 million $4,705 million 13%
GAAP Operating Income $1,034 million $885 million 17%
GAAP Operating Margin 19.5% 18.8% 70 bps
Adjusted Operating Income $1,027 million $849 million 21%
Adjusted Operating Margin 19.4% 18.0% 140 bps
Adjusted EBITDA $1,119 million $927 million 21%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.1% 19.7% 140 bps
GAAP Continuing EPS $3.33 $2.57 30%
Adjusted Continuing EPS $3.30 $2.68 23%

Segment Performance

The Americas segment led the charge with a 23% increase in bookings and a 16% rise in net revenues. The segment's GAAP operating margin improved by 10 basis points to 21.3%, while the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 21.1%. The EMEA segment also showed strong performance with a 10% increase in bookings and a 4% rise in net revenues. The GAAP operating margin for EMEA improved by 230 basis points to 18.7%, and the adjusted operating margin increased by 130 basis points to 18.8%.

Segment Q2 2024 Bookings Q2 2023 Bookings Y-O-Y Change Q2 2024 Net Revenues Q2 2023 Net Revenues Y-O-Y Change
Americas $4,221.9 million $3,422.9 million 23% $4,290.9 million $3,692.5 million 16%
EMEA $669.4 million $610.0 million 10% $645.3 million $617.6 million 4%
Asia Pacific $448.8 million $461.9 million (3)% $371.2 million $394.6 million (6)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Trane Technologies reported a significant improvement in its cash flow metrics. Cash from continuing operating activities year-to-date was $959 million, up from $548 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow year-to-date was $810 million, compared to $427 million in the previous year. The company's cash balance as of June 30, 2024, was $1,326 million, a substantial increase from $664 million in the prior year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trane Technologies PLC for further details.

