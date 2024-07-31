Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of $1.30 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $514 Million

Robust Performance Driven by Corporate Finance Segment

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $514 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $508.67 million and up from $416 million year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.30, significantly higher than the previous year's $0.90.
  • Net Income: $89 million, an increase from $61 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Corporate Finance Segment Revenue: $328 million, a 45% increase compared to $227 million in the prior year.
  • Financial Restructuring Segment Revenue: $117 million, a 5% decrease from $123 million year-over-year.
  • Financial and Valuation Advisory Segment Revenue: $68 million, up 4% from $65 million in the previous year.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on September 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending June 30, 2024. The investment bank, known for its expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting, reported revenues of $514 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, surpassing analyst estimates of $508.67 million in revenue and $1.17 EPS.

1818595345328926720.png

Company Overview

Houlihan Lokey Inc is a global investment bank serving corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide. The firm operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory Services. With offices across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Houlihan Lokey provides independent advice and intellectual rigor to its clients.

Performance Highlights

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, Houlihan Lokey reported:

  • Revenues of $514 million, up from $416 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net income of $89 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $61 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income of $84 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $62 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the prior year.
“Our first quarter fiscal 2025 benefited primarily from improving M&A activity, with revenues up 24% versus the first quarter last year. Our Corporate Finance business had its strongest first quarter ever; our Financial Restructuring business had its second-strongest first quarter; and our Financial and Valuation Advisory business is seeing increased momentum in line with the market recovery. Although macro uncertainties still exist, we are optimistic about this fiscal year given continued improvements in M&A and capital markets activity,” stated Scott Adelson, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Segment Performance

Houlihan Lokey's performance across its three business segments was as follows:

Segment Q1 FY25 Revenue Q1 FY24 Revenue Change
Corporate Finance $328 million $227 million +45%
Financial Restructuring $117 million $123 million -5%
Financial and Valuation Advisory $68 million $65 million +4%

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics for the first quarter include:

  • Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $330 million, up from $263 million in the prior year.
  • Non-compensation expenses were $88 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for income taxes was $11 million, representing an effective tax rate of 10.9%, down from 19.6% in the prior year.

The increase in employee compensation and benefits expenses was primarily due to higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses rose due to increased information technology and communications expenses, as well as travel, meals, and entertainment expenses. The lower effective tax rate was attributed to increased stock compensation deductions.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on September 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 3, 2024.

Conclusion

Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strong results in its Corporate Finance segment. Despite challenges in the Financial Restructuring segment, the company's overall growth and strategic positioning in the capital markets industry underscore its resilience and potential for continued success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Houlihan Lokey Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.