United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $5.85 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $714.9 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Product Sales

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $714.9 million, up by 20% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $691.87 million.
  • Net Income: $278.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to $259.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS (Diluted): $5.85, up 12% from $5.24 in the prior year.
  • Total Tyvaso Revenues: $398.2 million, a 25% increase driven by strong sales of Tyvaso DPI and Nebulized Tyvaso.
  • Cost of Sales: $77.8 million, a 21% increase primarily due to higher Tyvaso DPI royalty expenses.
  • Share Repurchase: Completed the first tranche of an accelerated share repurchase agreement, repurchasing 3,456,971 shares for $1.0 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Performance Overview

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) reported total revenues of $714.9 million for Q2 2024, marking a 20% increase from $596.5 million in Q2 2023. This performance significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $691.87 million. Net income for the quarter was $278.1 million, up 7% from $259.2 million in the same period last year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $6.26 per basic share and $5.85 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated EPS of $5.47.

1818600326593409024.png

Revenue Breakdown

The growth in revenue was primarily driven by the strong performance of Tyvaso, which includes both Tyvaso DPI and Nebulized Tyvaso. Total Tyvaso revenues grew by 25% to $398.2 million, compared to $318.9 million in Q2 2023. This growth was attributed to an increase in quantities sold, driven by the commercial launch of Tyvaso DPI in June 2022 and continued growth in commercial utilization by patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.

Product Q2 2024 Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Revenue ($M) Change (%)
Tyvaso DPI 258.3 193.6 33%
Nebulized Tyvaso 139.9 125.3 12%
Remodulin 147.3 127.2 16%
Orenitram 107.1 95.1 13%
Unituxin 51.7 44.3 17%
Adcirca 5.7 7.5 -24%
Other 4.9 3.5 40%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue, driven by the continued traction for Tyvaso in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, along with strong fundamentals for its other products in pulmonary arterial hypertension and neuroblastoma. The company’s net income per basic share increased by 13% to $6.26, and net income per diluted share rose by 12% to $5.85.

“This quarter we drove record revenue from our foundational commercial business. Next year we expect data from our innovative clinical pipeline. All this while we march forward with our revolutionary organ manufacturing programs,” said Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics.

Key Financial Metrics

Cost of sales for Q2 2024 increased to $77.8 million from $64.1 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to an increase in Tyvaso DPI royalty expense. Research and development expenses also saw an uptick, driven by increased expenditures related to upfront non-refundable licensing payments for drug delivery devices and organ manufacturing projects. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose due to higher legal expenses and increased personnel costs.

Income tax expense for Q2 2024 was $77.2 million, with an effective tax rate of 22%, slightly lower than the 23% rate in Q2 2023. The company also entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A., repurchasing a significant number of shares, which is expected to positively impact EPS in future quarters.

Analysis and Conclusion

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and achieving record revenues. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio and increasing commercial utilization has paid off, particularly with the success of Tyvaso DPI. However, rising costs in sales, research, and administrative expenses pose challenges that the company will need to manage effectively. Overall, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) remains a strong player in the biotechnology sector, with promising prospects for continued growth and innovation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Therapeutics Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.