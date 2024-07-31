Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.24 and Revenue of $312.3 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Segment Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $312.3 million, up 8.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $308.16 million.
  • Net Income: $29.9 million, more than doubling from $14.2 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.24, a significant increase from $0.59 in the prior year.
  • U.S. Higher Education Segment Revenue: $216.6 million, up 6.9% year-over-year, driven by an 8.4% increase in student enrollment.
  • Education Technology Services Segment Revenue: $24.5 million, a 25.6% increase year-over-year, fueled by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer-affiliated enrollment.
  • Australia/New Zealand Segment Revenue: $71.1 million, up 8.6% year-over-year, with a 6.4% increase in student enrollment.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $101.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $40.7 million for the same period in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. The company reported a revenue of $312.3 million, an 8.5% increase from the same period in 2023, and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, compared to $0.59 in the previous year.

1818600683977469952.png

Company Overview

Strategic Education Inc. is an education services company that provides access to high-quality education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries Strayer University and Capella University in the United States, and Torrens University in Australia. The reportable segments of the company are U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services.

Performance Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) reported:

  • Revenue of $312.3 million, up from $287.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Income from operations of $41.9 million, a significant increase from $16.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income of $29.9 million, compared to $14.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.24, up from $0.59 in the previous year.

Segment Performance

The U.S. Higher Education segment, comprising Capella University and Strayer University, saw a revenue increase of 6.9% to $216.6 million, driven by an 8.4% rise in student enrollment. Income from operations in this segment rose to $19.8 million from $6.7 million in Q2 2023.

The Education Technology Services segment, which includes Enterprise Partnerships, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge, reported a 25.6% increase in revenue to $24.5 million. This growth was fueled by a 37% rise in Sophia Learning subscriptions and higher employer-affiliated enrollments. Income from operations in this segment increased to $10.0 million from $6.2 million in the previous year.

The Australia/New Zealand segment, comprising Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School, experienced an 8.6% increase in revenue to $71.1 million, driven by higher enrollment and revenue-per-student. However, income from operations slightly decreased to $14.1 million from $14.3 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $256.2 million as of June 30, 2024. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.

Key financial metrics include:

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Revenue $287.7 million $312.3 million
Income from Operations $16.8 million $41.9 million
Net Income $14.2 million $29.9 million
Diluted EPS $0.59 $1.24

Commentary

“We are pleased with strong second quarter results as our organization remains focused on promoting economic mobility for working adults,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “The U.S. Higher Education segment continued to see strength driven by employer affiliated enrollment; the Education Technology Services segment delivered another quarter of strong growth, including from Sophia subscriptions; and the Australia/New Zealand segment posted another quarter of total enrollment growth.”

Conclusion

Strategic Education Inc (STRA, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth across its segments. The company's focus on expanding enrollment and leveraging technology services has contributed to its robust results, positioning it well for future growth in the education sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Strategic Education Inc for further details.

