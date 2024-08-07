Humana Inc (HUM) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $5.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $29.54 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Humana Inc (HUM) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $29.54 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $28.51 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $5.62, exceeding analyst estimates of $5.60.
  • Operating Cash Flows: $1.64 billion, reflecting strong cash generation capabilities.
  • Insurance Segment Revenue: $28.53 billion, up from $25.88 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • FY 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance: Revised to approximately $12.81 from $13.93, while affirming Adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $16.00.
  • Medicare Advantage Membership Growth: Raised by 75,000 to anticipate annual growth of approximately 225,000, or 4.2%.
Article's Main Image

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial), one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans, reported its second-quarter earnings for 2024. The company specializes in government-sponsored programs, including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program, and is a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors.

Performance Overview

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) reported Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $5.62 on a GAAP basis, surpassing the analyst estimate of $5.60. However, the company's revenue for the quarter was $29,540 million, falling short of the estimated $30,514.69 million. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $6.96.

1818602899966685184.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $29,540 million for Q2 2024, a 10.4% increase from $26,747 million in Q2 2023. The company's adjusted revenues were $29,380 million, up from $25,733 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges with its benefits expense ratio, which increased to 89.0% from 86.3% in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric 2Q24 2Q23 YTD 2024 YTD 2023
Revenues $29,540 million $26,747 million $59,151 million $53,489 million
Adjusted Revenues $29,380 million $25,733 million $58,711 million $51,385 million
Pretax Results $918 million $1,262 million $1,932 million $2,876 million
Adjusted Pretax Results $1,128 million $1,470 million $2,319 million $3,021 million
EPS $5.62 $7.66 $11.74 $17.54
Adjusted EPS $6.96 $8.94 $14.19 $18.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) reported operating cash flows of $1,636 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $9,863 million in the same period last year. The company's debt-to-total capitalization ratio increased to 43.6% from 41.0% in Q2 2023. Parent company cash and short-term investments stood at $1,256 million, up from $1,109 million in the previous year.

Segment Performance

The Insurance segment reported revenues of $28,525 million for Q2 2024, up from $25,875 million in Q2 2023. The segment's benefits expense ratio increased to 89.5% from 86.8% in the same period last year. The CenterWell segment reported revenues of $4,947 million, up from $4,530 million in Q2 2023, with an operating cost ratio of 92.0%, slightly down from 92.6% in the previous year.

FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) revised its GAAP EPS guidance for FY 2024 to approximately $12.81 from the previous estimate of $13.93. The company affirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $16.00 for the full year.

For more detailed information, please refer to Humana Inc (HUM, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Humana Inc for further details.

