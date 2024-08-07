CNH Industrial NV Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $5.49 Billion Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS of $0.34 Misses Expectations

Revenue and EPS Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $5.49 billion, exceeded estimates of $5.29 billion, down 16% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $438 million, a decrease of 38% compared to $710 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.34, below the analyst estimate of $0.40, compared to $0.52 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $140 million, a significant decline from $386 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 22.9%, down 210 basis points from 25.0% in Q2 2023.
  • Shareholder Returns: $1.2 billion returned through dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2024.
  • Updated Guidance: Full-year outlook revised to reflect weaker market conditions, with adjusted diluted EPS now expected between $1.30 to $1.40.
On July 31, 2024, CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of heavy machinery, with a range of products including agricultural and construction equipment. One of its most recognizable brands, Case IH, has served farmers for generations. The company's products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 3,600 dealer and distribution locations worldwide. CNH's finance arm provides retail financing for equipment to its customers in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of product sales.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $5.49 billion, a 16% decline compared to the same period last year. Net income stood at $438 million, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.38, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.40. The company’s net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.80 billion, down 19% year-over-year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market conditions, CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial) managed to return $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2024. The company’s cost-saving initiatives helped mitigate some of the market headwinds. However, the decline in net sales was primarily due to lower shipments on decreased industry demand and reduced dealer inventory requirements.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Consolidated Revenue ($ million) 5,488 6,567 (16)%
Net Sales of Industrial Activities ($ million) 4,803 5,954 (19)%
Net Income ($ million) 438 710 (38)%
Diluted EPS ($) 0.34 0.52 (0.18)
Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.38 0.52 (0.14)

Segment Performance

Agriculture: Net sales decreased by 20% to $3.91 billion, primarily due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand and dealer inventory requirements across all regions. Adjusted EBIT for the segment was $536 million, down from $821 million in Q2 2023.

Construction: Net sales decreased by 16% to $890 million, driven by lower volumes across all regions. Adjusted EBIT was $60 million, a decrease from $72 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Services: Revenue increased by 14% to $687 million, primarily due to favorable volumes in all regions except EMEA and higher yields. Net income for the segment was $91 million, a slight decrease from $94 million in Q2 2023.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities was $379 million, a significant improvement from the $139 million used in Q2 2023. Industrial Free Cash Flow generation was $140 million. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.002 billion, down from $4.322 billion in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

“I am thrilled to have rejoined the hardworking CNH team. I have long admired this leading company for its iconic brands and truly global presence. After spending my first weeks visiting our plants, dealers, and customers, I am impressed by the focus on advancing our brands’ distinctive positions, developing the product pipeline, accelerating our technology offerings, and turning around the construction business. I’m returning at a challenging point in our industries, and I appreciate the ongoing efforts that our employees have made this past quarter. We will continue to manage the business prudently through 2024 while positioning ourselves for 2025. I am confident in our success and look forward to presenting our strategy with you at an investor day in early 2025.” - Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial) faced significant challenges in Q2 2024, primarily due to lower industry demand and reduced dealer inventory requirements. Despite these headwinds, the company’s cost-saving initiatives and shareholder returns highlight its commitment to maintaining financial stability. However, the decline in net sales and adjusted EBIT margins across its segments indicates the need for strategic adjustments to navigate the current market conditions effectively.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CNH Industrial NV for further details.

