Waters Corp (WAT) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.40, Revenue of $709 Million, Exceeds Estimates

Company Exceeds Guidance Despite Sales Decline

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $709 million, exceeded estimates of $700.08 million, representing a 4% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.40, compared to $2.55 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $142.7 million, down from $150.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: $189.1 million, a decrease from $199.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $143.5 million, up from $73.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Geographical Performance: Sales in Asia decreased by 7%, Americas by 3%, and Europe by 3% year-over-year.
  • Market Segment Performance: Pharmaceutical sales decreased by 3%, Industrial by 4%, and Academic & Government by 15% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Waters Corp, a leader in liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools, reported financial results that surpassed both top-line and bottom-line guidance despite facing several challenges.

1818610733999616000.png

Performance Overview

Waters Corp reported Q2 2024 sales of $709 million, a 4% decrease compared to $741 million in Q2 2023. The decline was influenced by a 2% negative impact from currency translation, partially offset by a 2% increase from acquisitions. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.40, down from $2.55 in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.63, compared to $2.80 in Q2 2023, including a 5% headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $708.5 million $740.6 million
GAAP EPS $2.40 $2.55
Non-GAAP EPS $2.63 $2.80
Operating Income $189.1 million $199.9 million
Net Income $142.7 million $150.6 million

Segment and Market Performance

Sales to the pharmaceutical market decreased by 3%, while the industrial market saw a 4% decline. The academic and government market experienced a significant 15% drop. Instrument system sales fell by 14%, whereas recurring revenues, including service and precision chemistries, increased by 4%.

Geographical Insights

Regionally, sales in Asia decreased by 7%, the Americas saw a 3% decline, and Europe experienced a 3% drop. These declines were partially mitigated by a 2% positive impact from acquisitions.

Management Commentary

“Our team executed well to deliver second quarter results that exceeded both our top-line and bottom-line guidance,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. “Our margins remained resilient, thanks to our disciplined approach to operational management, which offset headwinds from volume, currency, and inflation.”
Dr. Batra added, “We continue to build positive momentum in our business and expect to return to growth in the second half of the year. Looking further ahead, our steady stream of innovative new products positions us well in our attractive end markets.”

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the sales decline, Waters Corp managed to maintain resilient margins through disciplined operational management. The company faced headwinds from volume, currency, and inflation, but its strategic approach helped mitigate these challenges. The performance is crucial as it demonstrates the company's ability to navigate a complex economic environment while continuing to innovate and serve its diverse customer base.

Income Statement Highlights

Waters Corp reported a net income of $142.7 million for Q2 2024, down from $150.6 million in Q2 2023. Operating income also saw a decline, coming in at $189.1 million compared to $199.9 million in the previous year. The company's cost of sales decreased to $288.2 million from $301.1 million, reflecting effective cost management.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Waters Corp had total assets of $4.45 billion, down from $4.63 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $327.4 million, a decrease from $395.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $54.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $18.1 million in Q2 2023, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Waters Corp's Q2 2024 performance highlights its resilience and strategic management in a challenging environment. The company's ability to exceed guidance despite sales declines and currency headwinds underscores its strong operational foundation and commitment to innovation. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Waters Corp leverages its positive momentum in the second half of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Waters Corp for further details.

