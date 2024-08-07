Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $4.2 Billion, GAAP EPS Loss of $0.75

Teva's Q2 2024 Earnings Show Strong Growth in Generics and Innovative Medicines

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.2 billion, up by 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $4.06 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.75 per share, reflecting a decrease compared to the previous year's loss of $0.78 per share.
  • Free Cash Flow: $324 million, a decrease from $632 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $2.02 billion, an increase of 13% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 48.6%.
  • Generics Business Growth: Increased by 16% in the U.S., 8% in Europe, and 22% in International Markets in local currency terms.
  • AUSTEDO Revenue: $407 million in the U.S., up by 32% year-over-year, with a raised 2024 revenue outlook to ~$1.6 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.17 billion, up by 4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance driven by its generics and innovative medicines portfolio.

Company Overview

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Performance and Challenges

Teva reported Q2 2024 revenues of $4.2 billion, reflecting a 7% increase in U.S. dollars or 11% in local currency terms compared to Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from generic products across all regions and significant growth in AUSTEDO sales in the U.S. However, the company faced challenges such as exchange rate movements, which negatively impacted overall revenues by $122 million and operating income by $56 million.

Financial Achievements

Teva's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include:

  • Revenues of $4.2 billion
  • GAAP loss per share of $0.75
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61
  • Cash flow generated from operating activities of $103 million
  • Free cash flow of $324 million

These achievements are crucial for Teva as they reflect the company's ability to generate cash flow and maintain profitability despite market challenges.

1818610885468516352.png

Income Statement Highlights

Teva's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $2,024 million, an increase of 13% compared to Q2 2023. The gross profit margin improved to 48.6% from 46.3% in the previous year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2,205 million, with a margin of 52.9%, up from 52.2% in Q2 2023. The increase in gross profit margin was mainly due to a favorable mix of products, primarily driven by growth in AUSTEDO revenues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Teva's debt was $18,640 million, down from $19,833 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the repayment of $956 million of 6% senior notes at maturity and a positive impact of $247 million from exchange rate fluctuations. Cash flow generated from operating activities during Q2 2024 was $103 million, compared to $324 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to changes in working capital items.

Segment Performance

Teva's performance across its segments was as follows:

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) Change
United States $2,110 million $1,892 million 12%
Europe $1,213 million $1,163 million 4%
International Markets $593 million $578 million 3%

Analysis

Teva's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates its strong market position and ability to drive growth through its generics and innovative medicines. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio and optimizing its operations has yielded positive results. However, challenges such as exchange rate fluctuations and regulatory price reductions in certain markets remain. Overall, Teva's financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for further details.

