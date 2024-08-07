Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.47 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $242.7M Misses Expectations

Q2 2024 Earnings Overview

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $242.7 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $244.63 million.
  • Net Earnings: $44.1 million, up 17% year-over-year from $37.7 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.47 per diluted share, an increase from $1.24 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $87.2 million, a 17.4% increase from $74.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $36.8 million, a significant improvement of 425.7% from $7.0 million in the prior year.
  • Software Solutions Sales: Record quarterly net sales of $85.6 million, up 13.1% year-over-year, accounting for 35.3% of total net sales.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 317,388 shares for approximately $19.2 million, with $122.0 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a global risk and compliance solutions provider, operates in four segments: Capital Markets - Software Solutions, Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies - Software Solutions, and Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management. The United States accounts for the majority of its revenue.

Performance Highlights

DFIN reported net sales of $242.7 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.2% from $242.1 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $244.63 million. Net earnings for the quarter were $44.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.27 per share. This represents a 17.0% increase from $37.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

1818611522826563584.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $242.7 million $242.1 million 0.2%
Net Earnings $44.1 million $37.7 million 17.0%
Adjusted EBITDA $87.2 million $74.3 million 17.4%
Operating Cash Flow $56.2 million $20.2 million 178.2%
Free Cash Flow $36.8 million $7.0 million 425.7%

Segment Performance

DFIN's software solutions segment achieved record quarterly net sales of $85.6 million, a 13.1% increase from Q2 2023. This segment now accounts for 35.3% of total net sales, up from 31.3% last year. The growth was driven by the Venue virtual dataroom product, which saw a 38% increase in sales.

Financial Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $87.2 million, up 17.4% from $74.3 million in Q2 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 520 basis points to 35.9%. Operating cash flow increased significantly to $56.2 million, and free cash flow surged to $36.8 million, reflecting a 425.7% increase from the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, DFIN reported total assets of $882.9 million, up from $806.9 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $35.0 million, while long-term debt was $179.6 million. The company repurchased 317,388 shares for approximately $19.2 million during the quarter, leaving $122.0 million in remaining share repurchase authorization.

Commentary

“We are pleased with the results for the second quarter, as we continue to make progress in our strategic transformation by delivering an improved sales mix, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion compared to the second quarter of 2023. We experienced continued momentum in the growth of our software solutions net sales, which increased 14.4% on an organic basis versus the second quarter of 2023, driven by the performance of Venue, our virtual dataroom product, which recorded sales growth of approximately 38%,” said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN’s president and chief executive officer.

Analysis

DFIN's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates its ability to grow its software solutions segment, which is crucial for its strategic transformation. The significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow highlights the company's effective cost control measures and favorable sales mix. However, the slight miss on revenue estimates indicates potential challenges in capital markets and investment companies compliance volumes.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.